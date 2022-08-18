Meghan Markle on Tuesday launched her new podcast on Spotify, with her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, as her first guest. In the premiere episode of “Archetypes,” the women discuss “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived,” according to a logline from Spotify. “This premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace, and the way in which these archetypes affect all of us.”

TENNIS ・ 5 HOURS AGO