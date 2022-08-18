Read full article on original website
Virginia Patton, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Actress, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died. She was 97. A funeral home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, confirmed that Patton passed Thursday, Aug. 18 in an assisted living home. No additional details or cause of death has been released.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth
Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
Paul Rudd Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
Paul Rudd will be in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 after appearing in a surprise cameo role in Tuesday’s Season 2 finale. In the finale (spoiler alert!), Rudd appears in a flash forward (a year later), as Ben, a snobbish leading actor in Oliver’s (Martin Short) seemingly triumphant return to directing on Broadway. He and Charles exchange less-than-pleasantries in a sinister and vague chat, and as he makes his opening monologue, he literally croaks onstage and dies.
‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)
Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday. The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer...
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast With Serena Williams as Her First Guest
Meghan Markle on Tuesday launched her new podcast on Spotify, with her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, as her first guest. In the premiere episode of “Archetypes,” the women discuss “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived,” according to a logline from Spotify. “This premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace, and the way in which these archetypes affect all of us.”
Scott Foley Joins HBO Max Series ‘The Girls on the Bus’
Scott Foley, who most recently appeared in Fox’s “The Big Leap,” has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming political dramedy “The Girls on the Bus.”. Foley will appear in a recurring role opposite the previously announced cast of Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. The series revolves around Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who bonds with three female colleagues while covering the ups and downs of a presidential campaign with flawed candidates. Despite working for competing media outlets, the women form a deep connection with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague
20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Sets First-Look Deal With Warner Bros., Re-Ups With Warner Bros. TV
“The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family for the foreseeable future. The writer and director who revitalized the Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson earlier this year has become the first filmmaker to set up a first look deal with Warner Bros. since Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav set Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to run the film division.
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ Gets Limited Engagement on Imax
After premiering at Cannes this year, Neon’s acclaimed David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” will get a one-week limited engagement on Imax when it hits theaters on September 16. Directed by Brett Morgen, “Moonage Daydream” tells the story of the iconic rock star through his own words and...
New ‘Avatar’ Poster and Trailer Debut Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release (Video)
We are officially entering “Avatar” season. With the long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally debuting in theaters this Christmas, James Cameron and Disney have decided the way to get you properly amped for the sequel is to re-release the original film in theaters. And now a new trailer and poster have debuted for the release, which will be hitting theaters “in 3D and all formats” next month (September 23).
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
‘Halloween Ends’ to Be Released Same Day in Theaters and on Peacock
“Halloween Ends” is coming home. In an announcement made on Twitter, Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the upcoming “Halloween Ends,” said that the forthcoming movie, the third part of a trilogy that began with 2018’s “Halloween,” will be available to watch on Peacock on the same day that it opens in theaters (Oct. 14).
Britney Spears Has 'Never Had Seconds' At Dinner And Still Cries Herself To Sleep
The pop star opened up about her struggles since her long-running conservatorship ended.
How to Watch ‘The Rehearsal': Where Does the Nathan Fielder Show Air and What Time Is the Finale?
It doesn’t feel like hyperbole or even a matter of opinion to call “The Rehearsal” one of the most original, off-the-wall shows to debut in years. The proof lies in how difficult it can be to describe: it has elements of a reality show, but not a single variable is left to chance; it’s darkly funny, but also deeply sad; and, five episodes in, it remains unclear whether the audience is in on the joke, or if we’re the butt of it.
