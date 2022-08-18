ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Julian Lennon Was “Shocked” But “Actually Enjoyed” Paul McCartney’s Virtual John Lennon Duet at Glastonbury

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrQRE_0hMFxL1X00

At the start of his North American tour and at his headlining set at Glastonbury festival, Paul McCartney performed a “duet” with the late John Lennon on “I’ve Got a Feeling.”

The virtual duet was made possible due to isolated vocals courtesy of Get Back director Peter Jackson. At the shows, McCartney said of the special performance, “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said, ‘Do you fancy that?'”

McCartney continued, “That’s so special for me man. I know it’s virtual, but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.”

A video of Lennon singing the song from their iconic rooftop ’69 concert was projected onto the screen behind McCartney as he wailed out the Let It Be track. See a clip of the performance below.

Lennon’s son, Julian, has since spoken out about the “duet” in an interview with Daily Mail, expressing his initial reservations. He admitted he was “shocked” when he first saw the performance but by the time of the Glastonbury set he “actually enjoyed it.”

“I watched it on YouTube — and I kind of went: ‘Errrr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that,” he said, adding: “It shocked me.”

He went on to add that it was tough to see his father “brought to life” in that way but began to warm up to the idea as time has gone on.

Earlier this summer, Julian also paid homage to his father by recording an official cover of “Imagine.” The proceeds of the cover went on to be donated to Ukrainian refugee relief through Lennon’s nonprofit, The White Feather Foundation to Global Citizen.

Peter Jackson’s three-part film, Get Back, which came to Disney+ in November 2021, focuses on the making of the band’s final studio album Let It Be. The penultimate moment comes from the rooftop concert in which the isolated vocals were taken.

Jackson talked to the outlet about making the duet possible, saying, “We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact, we taught the computer what John sounds like and what Paul sounds like.”

Watch the performance in full below.

(Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John Lennon
People

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's Relationship Timeline

Paul McCartney has been the object of many romantic desires since his teen idol days as frontman of The Beatles, but his personal life has had its highs and lows. After his first wife, Linda, died of breast cancer in 1998, McCartney said he "cried for a year." His subsequent marriage to former model Heather Mills ended in an acrimonious divorce and a $50 million settlement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Glastonbury#North American#Daily Mail
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
Daily Mail

'It is an extremely sad time for me and our families - as a friend, he was hard to beat': Sir Paul McCartney's brother-in-law John Eastman dies aged 83 after battling pancreatic cancer

Sir Paul McCartney's brother-in-law died aged 83 on Tuesday after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. John, who knew Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, The Beatles legend's first and famous wife who died in 1998. The singer, 80, paid tribute to the famed...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy