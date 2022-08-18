Read full article on original website
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver involved in a deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday is facing charges. Roy Thomas Jackson of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY— A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Four Winns Sport boat driven by Roy T. Jackson, 63, Edwards, was westbound at the 69 mile mark of the main channel. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person died and three are injured after a boat collided with a rock on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated the crash Saturday night. It happened around 9:10 p.m. at the 69-mile marker of the main channel. According to the The post One dead, three hurt after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
