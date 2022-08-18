Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO