wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
Bourbon auction raises $1.3 million for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
Fox 19
$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1.4 million winning Kentucky lottery ticket was sold in Florence, according to the state lottery. A player won the progressive jackpot on a Fast Play ticket. The $1.4 million is the biggest jackpot amount in the history of the game since it was introduced in...
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
travelawaits.com
12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Valley Sports Little League championship memories still inspire Zach Osborne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 20 years since the Valley Sports Little League players sparkled as Louisville’s Boys of Summer. “Seems like it was yesterday,” said Zach Osborne, one of the team’s stars. “The camaraderie we had. As a a team, we put so much hard, hard work in.”
wdrb.com
Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
wdrb.com
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track under a different brand and developer group than first proposed three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room...
Louisville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The St. Xavier High School football team will have a game with Central High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. The Seneca High School football team will have a game with DeSales High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
wdrb.com
City's newest hiking trail is a first for Shawnee Park and west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique. "In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc. The...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair to strengthen security, check IDs after 6 p.m. in response to Saturday's 'panic'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday. The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, is in response to an incident Saturday in which...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Ole Miss transfer Sanogo hoping to make Louisville's defense go go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s an early morning in late July, and the Louisville football players are wandering into the team’s weight training facility for a special breakfast, cooked by the coaching staff. It’s a typical Saturday morning college student crowd, slowly warming up, but one is already alert and smiling and laughing, and soon his table is rolling.
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville falls to OL Reign in Women's Cup championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
wdrb.com
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
wdrb.com
Louisville's 70-and-up softball league allows seniors to fall back in love with the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's at Camp Taylor Park are filled with guys who are past their prime. "Everybody out here is anywhere from 70-years or older," said Commissioner of Louisville's senior softball league John McGary. "87 (years old) is the oldest to guy we have out here." Each week,...
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
