ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bourbon auction raises $1.3 million for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

$1.4M winning lottery ticket sold in NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1.4 million winning Kentucky lottery ticket was sold in Florence, according to the state lottery. A player won the progressive jackpot on a Fast Play ticket. The $1.4 million is the biggest jackpot amount in the history of the game since it was introduced in...
FLORENCE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdrb#Auburndale#The Kentucky Lottery#Kroger L 350
wdrb.com

Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track under a different brand and developer group than first proposed three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Ole Miss transfer Sanogo hoping to make Louisville's defense go go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s an early morning in late July, and the Louisville football players are wandering into the team’s weight training facility for a special breakfast, cooked by the coaching staff. It’s a typical Saturday morning college student crowd, slowly warming up, but one is already alert and smiling and laughing, and soon his table is rolling.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing Louisville falls to OL Reign in Women's Cup championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy