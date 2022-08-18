Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Cop Fired After Chase During Which Teen Crashed Dirt Bike
Boynton Beach Police have terminated Officer Mark Sohn, but that's not enough for the family of 13-year old Stanley Davis III who say they want the ex-cop charged.
WSVN-TV
‘I do not want life please help me go to death row!’ said Parkland shooter in disturbing drawings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell. The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling. Now, we’re getting a glimpse...
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON
Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening. BocaNewsNow.com […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
'His brain was Irretrievably broken:' Florida school shooter was damaged even before birth, defense attorney tells jury
His actions were indefensible. Inexcusable, his lawyer said Monday. But it’s time for a Broward jury to shift its focus, at least for a while, from the murders committed Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the flawed, broken person who committed them — confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. In an 86-minute opening statement, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill walked a ...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Deputies: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set SUV on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 30-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday. He...
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim.
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Boynton Beach police say a truck and car collided as they attempted to illegally go around a stopped school bus in Boynton Beach.
