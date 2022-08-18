Read full article on original website
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
Paul Rudd Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
Paul Rudd will be in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 after appearing in a surprise cameo role in Tuesday’s Season 2 finale. In the finale (spoiler alert!), Rudd appears in a flash forward (a year later), as Ben, a snobbish leading actor in Oliver’s (Martin Short) seemingly triumphant return to directing on Broadway. He and Charles exchange less-than-pleasantries in a sinister and vague chat, and as he makes his opening monologue, he literally croaks onstage and dies.
Scott Foley Joins HBO Max Series ‘The Girls on the Bus’
Scott Foley, who most recently appeared in Fox’s “The Big Leap,” has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming political dramedy “The Girls on the Bus.”. Foley will appear in a recurring role opposite the previously announced cast of Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam. The series revolves around Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who bonds with three female colleagues while covering the ups and downs of a presidential campaign with flawed candidates. Despite working for competing media outlets, the women form a deep connection with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.
‘Halloween Ends’ to Be Released Same Day in Theaters and on Peacock
“Halloween Ends” is coming home. In an announcement made on Twitter, Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the upcoming “Halloween Ends,” said that the forthcoming movie, the third part of a trilogy that began with 2018’s “Halloween,” will be available to watch on Peacock on the same day that it opens in theaters (Oct. 14).
Virginia Patton, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Actress, Dies at 97
Virginia Patton, best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has died. She was 97. A funeral home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, confirmed that Patton passed Thursday, Aug. 18 in an assisted living home. No additional details or cause of death has been released.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle
Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle. The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Jordan Elsass Opens Up About Leaving Series: ‘It’s a Real Shame’
Earlier this month, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s third season. (The CW said that they would recast the role of Jonathan Kent.) Now, thanks to a series of Cameo videos, Elsass is opening up about the decision and where he’s headed next.
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)
Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday. The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer...
‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Q&A: Bailee Madison Reflects on the Horrors Imogen Endured and Moving Forward
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. At the end of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison’s Imogen finally gave birth after a final battle with “A” — who turned out to be none other than Angela Waters’ twin brother. While Imogen thought about raising her child, who we now know was conceived from her sexual assault, she ultimately chooses to put her child up for adoption. But Madison thinks that, even without her baby, Imogen’s trauma will remain.
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer: Bloom Isn’t Holding Back Anymore (Video)
Bloom Peters is just about done with restraining herself and her powers — and her friends are more than happy to help her out along the way. In a new trailer for Netflix’s Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” the fairies are more powerful — and perhaps more reckless — than ever.
‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Sets First-Look Deal With Warner Bros., Re-Ups With Warner Bros. TV
“The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family for the foreseeable future. The writer and director who revitalized the Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson earlier this year has become the first filmmaker to set up a first look deal with Warner Bros. since Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav set Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to run the film division.
‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)
“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives on Paramount+, the competition will be fierce. A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Put Out Fires, Rappel Down Cliff Faces and Talk to Celebs in First Trailer for ‘Gutsy’ (Video)
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea are hitting the road in their new docuseries “Gutsy,” talking to inspiring women and trying bold new activities along the way. In the first trailer for the series, we see the former women of the White House rappelling over waterfalls, putting out fires — and bowling with Wanda Sykes.
‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Reveals Her ‘Black Widow’ Movie Pitch and the Secret Origins of Trolling Kevin Feige
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which just debuted on Disney+, is arguably the most delightful Marvel Studios series yet. Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer-turned-superhero, “She-Hulk” is effervescent and refreshing, a balmy tonic after the darkness of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and other, more somber Marvel Studios productions.
New ‘Avatar’ Poster and Trailer Debut Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release (Video)
We are officially entering “Avatar” season. With the long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally debuting in theaters this Christmas, James Cameron and Disney have decided the way to get you properly amped for the sequel is to re-release the original film in theaters. And now a new trailer and poster have debuted for the release, which will be hitting theaters “in 3D and all formats” next month (September 23).
Lamorne Morris Imagines His ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest-Host Stint as ‘Training Day’ 2 (Video)
Lamorne Morris was the latest guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kimmel is on his annual summer break, and on Monday’s episode, he imagines his preparation for the job as something out of “Training Day.”. The pre-taped sketch, which dropped late into the monologue, had...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO
HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.
