Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
NFL
Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'
Drew Lock's return from the COVID-19 list on Sunday sets up a week of questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback gig heading into the final preseason game, Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, head coach Pete Carroll continues to play coy. "I'll talk to you more about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 30-21: Bosa, Diggs brothers near the top of list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23
With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills will make a last-minute decision on the availability of cornerback Tre'Davious White for the start of the 2022 season. "We're trying to run out the clock here. It gives us another week," Beane said of White on Tuesday. "I know people...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Wednesday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall.
NFL
Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed Sunday over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The highest-ranked undrafted player will be revealed in Episode 9 (Nos....
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season
Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the Commanders announced on Tuesday. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate. Commanders head coach...
'I think I should be one,' Browns' Myles Garrett says of NFL's Top 100 countdown
BEREA – If Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a vote, he’d top the list of the NFL Network’s countdown of the 100 best players in the league. But he doesn’t, so right now he’ll settle for knowing he’ll be in the Top 20 since players 21-100 have been already been revealed. ...
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings are upgrading their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, per sources informed of the deal. The Vikings have since announced the trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
NFL
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
NFL
Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season
In a move most everyone saw coming from the moment he became a Panther, Baker Mayfield has been named Carolina's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season. Head coach Matt Rhule announced his decision Monday. "When we started this process, we were looking at three things," Rhule said, via the...
NFL
Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'
Dan Campbell's quest to empower his Lions players has reached a new level. The Lions coach handed Monday's practice over to the players, with no assistant coaches on the field. Campbell was there observing, but it was a player-run session. "It's their team," Campbell said in a text to Albert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season
On his 88th birthday, Sonny Jurgensen received news that will forever immortalize his playing career in Washington. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire the Hall of Fame quarterback's No. 9 during the 2022 season. The ceremony will take place prior to the kickoff of a Week 18 home game versus the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field.
NFL
Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday
Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals
New York Giants first-round pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided a major injury in Sunday night's preseason game the Cincinnati Bengals. An MRI revealed Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL, but his ACL was intact, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Rapoport added that the...
NFL
Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake's two-year deal with the Raiders appears to be ending prematurely. The Raiders plan to release the veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Typically, when a team makes it known it plans to release a player, there's a last-ditch chance...
Comments / 0