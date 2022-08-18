ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills will make a last-minute decision on the availability of cornerback Tre'Davious White for the start of the 2022 season. "We're trying to run out the clock here. It gives us another week," Beane said of White on Tuesday. "I know people...
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Wednesday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall.
NFL
NFL

Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed Sunday over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The highest-ranked undrafted player will be revealed in Episode 9 (Nos....
NFL
Tom Brady
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
NFL
NFL

Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

In a move most everyone saw coming from the moment he became a Panther, Baker Mayfield has been named Carolina's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season. Head coach Matt Rhule announced his decision Monday. "When we started this process, we were looking at three things," Rhule said, via the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

On his 88th birthday, Sonny Jurgensen received news that will forever immortalize his playing career in Washington. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire the Hall of Fame quarterback's No. 9 during the 2022 season. The ceremony will take place prior to the kickoff of a Week 18 home game versus the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field.
NFL
NFL

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
NFL

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake's two-year deal with the Raiders appears to be ending prematurely. The Raiders plan to release the veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Typically, when a team makes it known it plans to release a player, there's a last-ditch chance...
NFL

