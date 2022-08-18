Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Teachers at Ohio’s largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio’s largest school district voted to go on strike Sunday, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers’ union. The Columbus Education Association union — which represents over 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the Columbus City Schools district — said it will be its first strike in decades.
abc17news.com
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. The campaign was over a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat the measure. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million. Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw each contributed $25,000 to the no campaign.
abc17news.com
Public schools receive ‘In God We Trust’ poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
Comments / 0