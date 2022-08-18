We had a trace of rain in Lake Charles yesterday. Today will see more, especially areas north. Where Lake Charles may see an inch of rain, Deridder could see 2″. Areas north of Alexandria have a moderate threat for excessive rain. Deridder and north, a slight threat (level 2) and Lake Charles and south, a slight threat. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how far south the system tracks. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly to mostly cloudy for today.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO