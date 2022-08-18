Read full article on original website
Donald Davis
4d ago
why couldn't the locate in the central part of the city so everyone would have access to it. people on the north side of town won't be able to enjoy the experience of getting these burgers because it's to for to travel. Or is that the plan?
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Louisiana Travel Summit begins today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big economic driver in Louisiana, accounting for billions of dollars in revenue. Today, tourism officials from across the state are in Lake Charles this week for the Louisiana Travel Summit. We spoke with Angie Manning with Visit Lake Charles this morning who provided some information on not only the event but also the importance of keeping our tourism industry strong.
KPLC TV
Office of Tourism to host Louisiana Travel Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big driver of Louisiana’s economy, and starting this week the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Louisiana Travel Association will be holding a Travel Summit at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles to see how to get even more visitors to “The Boot.”
KPLC TV
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Little Theatre to kick off season with “Twelve Angry Men”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dozen community leaders and performers, including KPLC’s own John Bridges, are currently rehearsing for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s performance of “Twelve Angry Men.”. The famous play about battling jurors will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
KPLC TV
Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
KPLC TV
Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area
Louisiana Governor and LADOTD Celebrate Substantial Completion of I-10 Widening Project in Sulphur Area. Sulphur, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, LADOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., and other state and local officials celebrated the completion of the I-10 widening project in Calcasieu Parish on August 19, 2022.
Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!
Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
Celebrating Lake Charles, LA Music Legend Chester Daigle
Ever gone somewhere and thought to yourself, "I'm so glad I am here to witness this special moment?" That was how I felt Sunday night at the "Celebrating A Beautiful Life" tribute to Lake Charles music legend, Chester Daigle, II. I told my dear friend, whom I love and respect so much, Patrica Chretien Daigle I felt so blessed to be there. If you ask anyone who was in attendance they will tell you the same. It was a magical night!
KPLC TV
A Heavy Rain Threat for Part of the Area Today
We had a trace of rain in Lake Charles yesterday. Today will see more, especially areas north. Where Lake Charles may see an inch of rain, Deridder could see 2″. Areas north of Alexandria have a moderate threat for excessive rain. Deridder and north, a slight threat (level 2) and Lake Charles and south, a slight threat. There is a lot of uncertainty as to how far south the system tracks. Our “Umbrellacast” says you may get wet this morning, as well as this afternoon. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly to mostly cloudy for today.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton lifts boil advisory
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has lifted a boil advisory following repairs to its water tower. Water service was shut off on Aug. 16, 2022 to drain the water tower and make repairs. Water service was restored on Aug. 17 but the town has been under a boil advisory since.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
KPLC TV
Greater St. Mary’s hosts back to school community fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted its back to school community fair providing free food, backpacks with school supplies and hair cuts for boys. The missionary said the event was intended to help parents and students in need of support as students are...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 E at La. 397
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East at La. 397 has reopened. All lanes were closed as crews worked to recover a crashed tractor-trailer. The accident involved a FedEx truck. No injuries were reported, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
