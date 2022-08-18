Read full article on original website
Related
Eden Prairie Center: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Eden Prairie Center went into lockdown Monday evening, with police finding a man dead in the Scheels store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In an update at around 9:30 p.m., Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett said that the mall had been cleared and that the man's death was an "isolated incident," with no suspects being sought.
Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
Police arrest suspect following hours of negotiations in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Officials have given the "all clear" to people living in Pine Island hours after they were asked to shelter in place, announcing that they've taken a suspect into custody. Earlier on Saturday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that an incident involving law...
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday. Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
willmarradio.com
Shooting Victim Dies 10 Days After Downtown Minneapolis Incident
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 25-year-old shooting victim has died 10 days after the incident in downtown Minneapolis. Witnesses say Shawna Starr Campbell had been arguing with another woman near Nicollet Mall when she was wounded August 10th. Campbell was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment – where she died last weekend. The 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting Campbell turned herself in to police. Her name hasn’t been released but she is currently in custody.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
knsiradio.com
Clearwater Bank Robbed, Suspect on the Loose
(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater Monday afternoon. Police say he walked in and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
ccxmedia.org
Gunfire Damages Property in Brooklyn Park Neighborhood
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Another Case of Shots Fired. Brooklyn Park police are looking for the shooter responsible for unleashing a barrage of bullets in a neighborhood. The incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday near the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive. Brandon Dittel was still cleaning up Monday morning...
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
fox9.com
6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme
HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries
The woman who was shot following an argument on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died. Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that the victim in the Aug. 10 shooting – identified by family as 25-year-old Shauwna Campbell – died at a hospital on Saturday. Campbell,...
Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a park in Minneapolis late Sunday. Minneapolis Parks Police confirmed it was called at 11:41 p.m. to North Mississippi Regional Park on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man had both been...
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder, robbery, assault
(ABC 6 News) A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22, appeared in Fillmore County Court the day before his scheduled jury trial. Soro pleaded guilty to one count of...
State Patrol: Motorcyclist struck and killed while fleeing trooper on I-694
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694 while fleeing from state troopers. According to information released by the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling at 107 mph on I-94 northbound and attempted to pull the rider over.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0