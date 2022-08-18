Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Biden admin to announce $3 billion in further aid, training for Ukrainian military: report
President Joe Biden's administration will announce an additional $3 billion in aid to Ukraine on Wednesday alongside a shift toward supporting the nation's war against Russia long-term, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have lasted six months on Wednesday, the same day that Ukraine celebrates its...
South Korea takes 'tactical action' jets after Russian aircraft enters air buffer zone
South Korea took unspecified "tactical action" to deter Russian jets after they crossed its air buffer zone unannounced Tuesday, in a move that could suggest Seoul responded by sending its own planes to the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was reportedly short on details but is statement said...
RELATED PEOPLE
US to provide Ukraine with M982 Excalibur munitions as part of Biden admin's new $775M weapons package: report
The U.S. reportedly is set to provide Ukraine with M982 Excalibur munitions. "These precision-guided munitions will aid Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia, which is focused on targeting ammunition depots and military installations," foreign relations expert, Samuel Ramani, tweeted. "Scan Eagle surveillance drones, which the U.S. also provides, will amplify their impact."
US warns Russia may increase civilian strikes as Ukraine's Independence Day nears
The U.S. on Tuesday warned it believes Russia is "stepping up efforts" to launch missile strikes on Ukraine as its Independence Day nears. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alerted.
Ukraine video by former US Green Beret shows hundreds of mines removed from field
A retired U.S. Army Green Beret who is volunteering in Ukraine has posted a video purportedly showing stacks of mines that have been removed from a field in the war-torn country. Ryan Hendrickson said in the footage that 304 mines in total were pulled from the field in Zaporizhzhia, in...
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
Israel says Iran refuses final nuclear deal offer: 'Time to walk away'
Israel said Monday it would make no further concessions to Iran and continue to do everything in its power to prevent them from obtaining nuclear weapons. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel opposes a return to the Iran nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and would not be obligated by such an agreement.
Senators sound alarm on terror-related exemptions to US entry for Afghans, warn of 'open-ended' authority
FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of senators is seeking clarification from the Biden administration about what they fear is an "open-ended" authority to allow foreign nationals, who have provided "insignificant material support" to certain terrorist organizations, to enter the United States. Ten senators, led by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., have...
State Department makes clear stance on Dennis Rodman's Russia travel
NBA legend Dennis Rodman made waves over the weekend when he revealed his plans to go to Russia to advocate for the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner who was sentenced to nine years in prison after she was convicted of drug charges. Rodman told NBC News over the weekend...
NBA・
Section of Beirut grain silos damaged in 2020 Lebanon explosion collapses
The northern section of a previously damaged set of grain silos in Beirut collapsed Tuesday after a fire slowly burned in the block for weeks when grains trapped inside ignited. The silos were first damaged in August 2020 when a nearby port warehouse storing ammonium nitrate fertilizer exploded in a...
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0