ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Demi Lovato's song '29' inspired women on TikTok to come forward about the 'predatory' relationships they were in as teens

By Michele Theil
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itIiu_0hMFwPqM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En5nH_0hMFwPqM00
Demi Lovato released her new single '29' on August 17.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

  • Demi Lovato's new song "29" appears to criticize large age gaps in relationships.
  • Fans speculate the song references Lovato's relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.
  • TikTokers are now using the audio to highlight their own experiences with "predatory" age gaps.

TikTokers are using clips from Demi Lovato's new song "29" to call out relationships with significant age gaps.

Lovato first teased the song on TikTok on August 9, showcasing the chorus featuring the lyrics, "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / 17, 29."

The video received 3.9 million views, and fans speculated the song was about Lovato's six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama. He was 29 when he first met 17-year-old Lovato and began dating her when she was 18. Lovato has not addressed the rumors, and representatives for Valderrama declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fN2P3_0hMFwPqM00
Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato in 2013.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Topshop Topman

The song has spawned some women to come forward about the "predatory" relationships they were in as teens.

TikTok user @nopenotagain2000 posted a video with on-screen text reading, "Anybody else listen to this song and realized you are groomed by older men, but you thought it was cool as a teen that a older man digged you?"

She went on to say she was 18 when she met a man who was 29 and he later told her she was "getting a little old for him" when she turned 20. The video has over 82,000 views.

@nopenotagain2000 #29 #demilovato #grooming #ReTokforNature ♬ 29 - Demi Lovato

Another video posted by TikTok user @theythemthatb showed her lip-syncing to "29" while on-screen text described dating a 22-year-old when she had just turned 18, which she described as "predatory."

A video with nearly 20,000 views posted by @phantasticarmy , which included photos of what appears to be the user and a man whose face has been obscured, also used the song. On-screen text suggested she was 17 when she met the man, who was 39 at the time.

Several other videos have been posted using the song, many of which feature young women labeling their teenage relationships as "predatory" due to how much older the men they dated were.

In a recent interview with the E! News "Rundown Show" on Snapchat , Lovato was asked whether she believed that when it comes to dating "age is just a number," to which they responded, "Not anymore."

"I finally dated people my age and it was a nice fit," she said. "I think it can be, it can be just a number, but I guess it just all depends on how much life experience you both have."

Lovato rose to fame for her role as Mitchie in Disney's "Camp Rock" movies and has released seven studio albums. More recently, Lovato starred in the UFO exploration series "Unidentified." Her latest album, "Holy Fvck," is set to be released on August 19.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nbc#Tiktokers#Nopenotagain2000
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

553K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy