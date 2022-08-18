PA lawmakers to receive sizable raises

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pennsylvania's state lawmakers are getting sizeable raises next year.

253 House and Senate members will receive a cost-of-living adjustment based on a law shielding them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.

Typically, members of the Senate receive 1 to 3% more pay but high inflation could push legislator’s base pay from about $95,000 to over $100,000 next year.

The estimate comes from an analysis by The Caucus/LNP.

Lawmakers do have the option of returning the increase to the state treasurer, but very few do.

A Spotlight PA story in the Tribune-Review says just six of them have given back at least part of their raises in the last four years.