ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA lawmakers to receive sizable raises

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IETy4_0hMFw6P200

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pennsylvania's state lawmakers are getting sizeable raises next year.

253 House and Senate members will receive a cost-of-living adjustment based on a law shielding them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.

Typically, members of the Senate receive 1 to 3% more pay but high inflation could push legislator’s base pay from about $95,000 to over $100,000 next year.

The estimate comes from an analysis by The Caucus/LNP.

Lawmakers do have the option of returning the increase to the state treasurer, but very few do.

A Spotlight PA story in the Tribune-Review says just six of them have given back at least part of their raises in the last four years.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Health officials: 13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Am 1020#House#The Caucus Lnp#The Tribune Review
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

2022 West Virginia Fall Foliage Map

The W.Va. Division of Forestry predicts peak fall foliage will emerge in late September in the Allegheny Mountains. (Map courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WVNS

That’s a wrap on the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia!

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach […]
POLITICS
Harrison News-Herald

Bread George collects 665 lbs. of tabs for charity

CADIZ – Brad George, son of Chuck and Sara George of Cadiz has collected 665 pounds of tabs (from canned beverages) to raise money for his favorite charity – the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. Brad is 39 years old and employed at Belco Works in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Saving the Tabs has become Brad’s hobby, and he has been saving them for a long time. He intends to collect and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House to offset the costs of the organization’s services.
CADIZ, OH
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway.
TRAVEL
WPXI Pittsburgh

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight

PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity siblings find success in llama, alpaca show at Westmoreland Fair

A brother and sister from Unity showcased their llama-handling skills during Sunday’s llama and alpaca show at the Westmoreland Fair. Rian Gettemy, 12, earned the title of best in show with Cherry, his auburn-colored llama. Rian and his sister, McKenna, 13, also placed in showmanship and trail categories during the Sunday morning contest.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy