Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment

The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
abc7amarillo.com

Unseasonably cool weather this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will be slow to clear for our Monday. Light mist and drizzle will be possible in the southern half of the Texas Panhandle with isolated Showers near Childress and Paducah. Highs will stay cooler today only climbing to the 70s where clouds stick around and the lower 80s in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
FMX 94.5

Photos: A Terrifying Train Derailment Occurred in Hereford, Texas

A train derailment was reported to have occurred in Hereford on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours. According to MyHighPlains, the derailment took place in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD around 5 a.m. Officials with BNSF Railway confirmed that 17 freight train cars were involved in the accident. There have been no reports of injuries to the train crew. The exact cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
ABC Big 2 News

Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
