A train derailment was reported to have occurred in Hereford on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours. According to MyHighPlains, the derailment took place in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD around 5 a.m. Officials with BNSF Railway confirmed that 17 freight train cars were involved in the accident. There have been no reports of injuries to the train crew. The exact cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

HEREFORD, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO