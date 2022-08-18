Read full article on original website
just-food.com
Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment
The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
theshelbyreport.com
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson ahead of potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott called Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday ahead of potential flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms are not expected to be severe, but "moderate to heavy rainfall...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County turns 135 next week; Day also marks selection of Amarillo as county seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Potter County turns 135 next week. On August 30, 1887, a group comprised of mostly of cowboys came together on ranches and outposts to choose the first people to lead the new government. Voters also chose a county seat from among multiple townsites located between...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Amarillo under flood advisory
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Unseasonably cool weather this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will be slow to clear for our Monday. Light mist and drizzle will be possible in the southern half of the Texas Panhandle with isolated Showers near Childress and Paducah. Highs will stay cooler today only climbing to the 70s where clouds stick around and the lower 80s in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Photos: A Terrifying Train Derailment Occurred in Hereford, Texas
A train derailment was reported to have occurred in Hereford on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours. According to MyHighPlains, the derailment took place in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD around 5 a.m. Officials with BNSF Railway confirmed that 17 freight train cars were involved in the accident. There have been no reports of injuries to the train crew. The exact cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What better way to celebrate an entity’s 25th birthday than with some free cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away that present on Sept. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that the first 250 people who arrive at the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, located at 2303 S. Georgia St., will […]
PHOTOS: BNSF releases info on Wednesday train derailment near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BNSF Railway Company confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that a train derailed Wednesday morning northeast of Hereford. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, an eastbound intermodal freight train derailed 17 cars around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday northeast of Hereford. Officials said there were no injuries to the train […]
Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
No injuries reported in train, truck crash in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A train collided with a pickup truck in the area of Sanborn and North Grand on Wednesday. Despite the damage sustained to the vehicle, however, officials reported that no one was injured. According to officers on the scene of the incident, a Toyota Tacoma was sitting on the railroad tracks when […]
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that […]
UPDATE: Borger Police looking for found child’s parents
UPDATE: The City of Borger said the child’s parents have been found. BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger reports that Borger Police found a child and are asking for information about the child’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Borger Police Department. Borger Police Central Dispatch can be reached at 806-273-0930.
abc7amarillo.com
Document: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal tragic new details in the murder of a former Amarillo teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia...
