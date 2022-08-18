Opinion: Opting out of the long-term-care payroll tax is more complicated than necessary, suggesting it’s just a nice gesture

Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
