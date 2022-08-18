Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
2-A-days: Ravenna football has core to build around
KEARNEY — The Ravenna football team slogged through a rough season in 2021. The 1-7 record wasn't what anyone wanted. To turn things around, coach Dan Bolling will rely on a handful of seniors and returning starters. "We do return starters on both sides of the ball, but in...
Kearney Hub
Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Star player greets new coach at Pleasanton
PLEASANTON — After 26 years, the Pleasanton Bulldogs opened football practice under the direction of a new coach. Noah Pelan takes over for Ricci Westland, who stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach. But Westland didn’t leave a bare cupboard. Treven Wendt, last year’s Hub Territory 8-Man...
Kearney Hub
Blue and Gold Showcase brings UNK, community together
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney campus was buzzing with excitement Friday evening as students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members came together to celebrate the start of a new academic year. About 3,500 people attended Blue and Gold Showcase, an annual event that welcomes new and...
Kearney Hub
Construction shifting on Kearney's 31st St. from Avenue G to L
KEARNEY — Beginning Tuesday, the closure of 31st Street will extend from Avenue G to Avenue L for construction, weather permitting. According to an announcement from the City of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete, access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets. Work...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Kearney Hub
Holdrege emergency crews get realistic training in mass casualty drill
HOLDREGE — Sirens whirred, and the screams of children filled the air. Parents rushed toward the school bus that had been struck by another vehicle, hoping to find their children as emergency personnel began triaging the scene. Victims poured off the bus, coughing and crying. Burns and bloody wounds covered their bodies.
Kearney Hub
UNK College of Ed gives community service award to ESU 10 employees
KEARNEY — Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday’s board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the “Making a Difference” Outstanding Community Service...
Kearney Hub
Watch Now: Phelps Memorial Health Center mass casualty drill
Phelps Memorial Health Center mass casualty drill was held on Saturday in Holdrege. Departments and emergency personnel from across Central Nebraska participated in the event.
Kearney Hub
More drug-related charges filed against Kearney man in July traffic stop
KEARNEY — Additional drug-related charges have been filed against a Kearney man in a July traffic stop in Kearney. On July 22, Austin C. Harris, 38, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Avenue A for allegedly speeding in a 25 mph zone. A Kearney Police Department K9 unit was called to the scene and the dog indicated drugs on the vehicle.
Kearney Hub
City of Kearney's payroll budget going up 3.4% in fiscal year 2023
KEARNEY — Payroll costs for the city of Kearney will increase by 3.4% to $31.4 million in fiscal year 2023, according to next year’s proposed budget. The compensation schedule is among budget items to be finalized as the city of Kearney approaches the mid-September deadline for a hearing and final approval of the budget.
Kearney Hub
Hastings man arrested in connection with fire that caused $6M damage
HASTINGS — A 30-year-old Hastings man has been arrested in connection with a fire in July that caused about $6 million damage to a John Deere dealership west of Hastings. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree arson, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release.
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
