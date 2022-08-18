ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arte Moreno exploring possible sale of Angels

In a news release, the Angels ownership group announced that it is considering selling the team and will start to explore a possible sale along with Galatioto Sports Partners (which has been retained as financial advisors during the process). “It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
