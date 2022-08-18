Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
KFDM-TV
Documents: Murder victim's 5-year-old daughter finds body, calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Court documents reveal new details in the murder of a former Texas teacher who police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Shereena Webster's 5-year-old daughter found her mother after the shooting. The little girl then called her grandmother, Patricia Byington, who called 911.
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Arrests Suspect in Homicide Investigation
Authorities have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a homicide on Athens Street on Thursday. According to Amarillo Police, officers were sent to the 7200 block of Athens at 5:11pm on Thursday on the report of a female with apparent gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Shereena Webster, was deceased.
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County turns 135 next week; Day also marks selection of Amarillo as county seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Potter County turns 135 next week. On August 30, 1887, a group comprised of mostly of cowboys came together on ranches and outposts to choose the first people to lead the new government. Voters also chose a county seat from among multiple townsites located between...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
kgncnewsnow.com
Land Availability and Pricing in Randall County with JD Ragland
Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Extension Agent, about some of the recent land and pricing in the Panhandle and in the State of Texas. They discuss some of the new agriculturists that are moving into Randall and Potter county for the land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services
The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that […]
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
abc7amarillo.com
10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
No injuries reported in train, truck crash in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A train collided with a pickup truck in the area of Sanborn and North Grand on Wednesday. Despite the damage sustained to the vehicle, however, officials reported that no one was injured. According to officers on the scene of the incident, a Toyota Tacoma was sitting on the railroad tracks when […]
Amarillo under flood advisory
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
Comments / 0