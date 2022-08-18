ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Arrests Suspect in Homicide Investigation

Authorities have made an arrest as part of an investigation into a homicide on Athens Street on Thursday. According to Amarillo Police, officers were sent to the 7200 block of Athens at 5:11pm on Thursday on the report of a female with apparent gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the woman, identified as Shereena Webster, was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services

The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicks off in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 10th annual Northside Toy Drive kicked off Saturday at Crush in downtown Amarillo. The toy drive began in 2012 in hopes of improving Christmas morning for a few children. Thanks to your generosity, it has grown every year. ABC 7 is once again a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX

