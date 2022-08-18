ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Pose for Rare Photo Together on Set of Her Sitcom

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

For a full year, Jeopardy! was embroiled in chaos, the iconic hosting lectern remaining unclaimed. Two hosting hopefuls, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, fought a seemingly endless battle, each desperately vying for the coveted role of permanent host. Because when you play the game of Jeopardy! host, you win or you die.

No…no, wait. That’s Game of Thrones . In the world of Jeopardy! , things are much more civilized. Downright friendly, even. But if the Jeopardy! fandom was to be believed, it was pandemonium . The contest between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik was nothing short of an epic duel, the fate of the glorious game show hanging in the balance.

In reality, the dreaded dual hosting era was just two hard-working people doing their best to honor the show and the memory of the legendary Alex Trebek . And they both did an excellent job. So excellent, in fact, that they both received the honor of becoming permanent Jeopardy! host.

“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer,” Executive Producer Michael Davies wrote following the shocking hosting news.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” the EP continued. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Hang Out on the Set of ‘Call Me Kat’

So, as it turns out, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are not , in fact, sworn enemies. On the contrary, they hold a great deal of respect for one another. While it’s true that, until recently, they had only met once, they’ve never had anything but kind things to say about each other.

“[Ken Jennings is] obviously a legend and an icon and incredibly significant in the history of Jeopardy! ,” Mayim Bialik gushed to her friend Jason Long on a July episode of the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast. “He’s a level of Jeopardy! smart – I mean, literally, you can’t touch that. He’s unbelievable.”

And now that they’re both permanent Jeopardy! hosts, it appears Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are building a closer friendship. In the Season 3 premiere of Mayim Bialik’s show Call Me Kat , her new friend Ken Jennings will have a cameo!

While on the flight from Paris, France, back to her home in Louisville, Kat (Mayim Bialik) finds herself seated next to Ken Jennings (who will play himself). Unfortunately, Ken isn’t all that interested in hearing about Kat’s travels, making for an awkward yet hilarious scene.

Ahead of the episode, the Call Me Kat Twitter account shared an image of the two Jeopardy! hosts hanging out on set. In the picture, Mayim and Ken share a couch while beaming at the camera. “We got a trivia legend, Ken Jennings, joining Kat this season,” they wrote.

The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Pose for Rare Photo Together on Set of Her Sitcom appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Salaries Revealed: See Which Host Earns the Most

As “The View” prepares for its 26th season, fans are now getting an insider look at the salaries each host has. Here is who earns the most. A source close to “The View” production revealed to The Sun that new co-hosts such as Alyssa Farah Griffin make a fraction of what long-time co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg make. “Joy makes around $7 million a year, while Whoopi Goldberg makes an astonishing $8 million,” the insider disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Justin Long
Person
Mayim Bialik
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sitcom
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stuns in Behind-the-Scenes Picture

Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak is going green these days as she stuns in a gorgeous green dress, sharing with her Instagram fans a message that she is “back at it”. We can only hope that Maggie, the daughter of Wheel host Pat Sajak, will keep it up as she’s back at it. And, it’s important to note that green is most definitely the TV personality’s color!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Golden Girls’: Betty White’s Estate Reveals a ‘Favorite’ Photo of Her, Fans Are Loving It

It is definitely not a stretch to remember that classic TV show The Golden Girls star Betty White loved animals a whole lot. She never shied away from being seen with everything from dogs to spiders. Animals were beloved in her eyes and deserved respect and care. When her estate decides to show off a “favorite” photo of Betty, then would it be without animals? Oh hardly. This lady is seen in this photo shared on Instagram with a couple of cute pooches. Apparently, this was from a photoshoot White did and those in charge of her account remember it, too. Take a look at what’s written while trying not to smile along with Betty.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character

Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy