Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Back Seattle's Offense and Suarez's Hot Bat)

After a day off on the west coast, the Washington Nationals are up in Washington state to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are looking to do more with a stretch of games against losing teams. They have yet to truly capitalize on consecutive series against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and now the Nats. They are 5-4 in those nine games with two on deck with Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Every MLB Team's Chances and Remaining Record to Go OVER Their Win Total Projections

If you were one of the brave souls to bet the OVER on the 2022 Baltimore Orioles win' total this year, your faith was rewarded in mid-August. The O's became the first team to pass their 2022 MLB win total projections; defeating the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night for their 63rd victory of the season. Caesars Sportsbook, along with several other books posted Baltimore at 62.5 wins to start the year, as "Orioles Magic" continues to play on into the dog days of summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga

There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites, a Total and Underdog Prepared to Cash)

Braves (-265) vs Pirates/Under 8.0 (-135) Max Fried hasn't allowed more than three runs in 10 consecutive starts and held the Pirates to one run over six strong innings already this year. The Atlanta Braves have seven consecutive wins as road favorites. Sitting just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to make up ground against a pitiful Pittsburgh Pirates team.
