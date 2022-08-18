Read full article on original website
Related
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
Arte Moreno could sell the Angels: Best memes and tweets
Angels fans are thrilled that Arte Moreno is exploring selling the team, but should they be?. It’s been a tough decade for the Angels. They’ve wasted much of Mike Trout’s prime, and could do the same with Shohei Ohtani if he doesn’t find a way out first.
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy
The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Underdog of the Day (Yankees, Frankie Montas Are Still Broken)
Mets +1.5 (-185) Just because the Yankees have won back-to-back games does not mean that they are fixed all of the sudden. The Yankees are 6-15 in August, and 11-20 since the All-Star break. In the last 15 days, they have the worst OPS in the MLB at .541. The next worst is the Royals at .594.
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Back Seattle's Offense and Suarez's Hot Bat)
After a day off on the west coast, the Washington Nationals are up in Washington state to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are looking to do more with a stretch of games against losing teams. They have yet to truly capitalize on consecutive series against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and now the Nats. They are 5-4 in those nine games with two on deck with Washington.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Two NRFI Kings Square off in Los Angeles)
At the risk of sounding too cliché, MLB betting is a wild roller coaster. It was all good just a week ago. I was riding high and all my picks were hitting. Now, I'm in a bit of a slump. This ride is on the uptick, though, and it's...
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Francisco Lindor Stays Hot in Subway Series)
In a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, the lone run came off the bat of 42-year old Albert Pujols, muscling a Drew Smyly pitch into the bleachers for career home run No. 693. Sure enough, Pujols was on the board for yesterday's Daily Dinger selections, giving...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Every MLB Team's Chances and Remaining Record to Go OVER Their Win Total Projections
If you were one of the brave souls to bet the OVER on the 2022 Baltimore Orioles win' total this year, your faith was rewarded in mid-August. The O's became the first team to pass their 2022 MLB win total projections; defeating the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night for their 63rd victory of the season. Caesars Sportsbook, along with several other books posted Baltimore at 62.5 wins to start the year, as "Orioles Magic" continues to play on into the dog days of summer.
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga
There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites, a Total and Underdog Prepared to Cash)
Braves (-265) vs Pirates/Under 8.0 (-135) Max Fried hasn't allowed more than three runs in 10 consecutive starts and held the Pirates to one run over six strong innings already this year. The Atlanta Braves have seven consecutive wins as road favorites. Sitting just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to make up ground against a pitiful Pittsburgh Pirates team.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0