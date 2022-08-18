After a day off on the west coast, the Washington Nationals are up in Washington state to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are looking to do more with a stretch of games against losing teams. They have yet to truly capitalize on consecutive series against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and now the Nats. They are 5-4 in those nine games with two on deck with Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO