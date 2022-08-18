Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 moving towards the Mexican and south Texas coast
MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center sent a hurricane hunter flight into potential tropical cyclone 4 Saturday morning to see if the disturbance had formed into a tropical storm. The system is the fourth tracked disturbance/storm so far in the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At 8 a.m., the...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Another round of late day storms
Showers and storms return this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs will reach the mid 90s away from the coast.
