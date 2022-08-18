ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Strangled Dad, Choked Aunt: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A Jersey Shore man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, authorities said.

Ernest K. Kotey, 43, of Hazlet, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic violence strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, and neck injuries sustained by his 67-year-old aunt, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Hazlet police responded to a home on the 300 block of Middle Road and found Nikoi Kotey unresponsive in a bedroom. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Hazlet Police Department determined that Ernest Kotey had broken into the home via a rear entrance, confronted his father, and physically attacked him, causing fatal injuries, Linskey said.

He then returned downstairs to attack his aunt, grabbing her by the throat until she managed to free herself and escape the house, the prosecutor said.

Kotey, a native of Ghana, was arrested at the scene and later taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he was held pending a detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano.

Anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Department Detective Tristao at 732-264-6565.

Comments / 0

 

