KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had surgery to repair what coach Andy Reid has termed an “unusual” hip flexor injury, leaving them without their primary backup to Travis Kelce for at least the start of the regular season. Bell hurt the hip on a touchdown catch during the Chiefs’ preseason opener Aug. 13 in Chicago. He tried to play through it but ultimately left the game, and the veteran tight end has not played or practiced since. Asked when Bell might return to the field, Reid said Wednesday: “I don’t think it’s going to be real quick.” Reid didn’t say whether Bell would be placed on injured reserve next week, when teams are required to reduce their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players. But he did acknowledge that “we’re kind of throwing some things around.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO