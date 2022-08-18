ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TBI: Murders, assaults drop; thefts, burglaries rise

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAt5H_0hMFtvmr00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest crime statistics from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reportedly shows that while violent crime is decreasing, burglaries and thefts are on the rise.

According to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, preliminary figures from the TBI show the rate of crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault has dropped 6.1 percent in Memphis and 5.7 percent countywide compared to last year.

The crime commission says the overall crime rate rose 8.2 percent in Memphis and 6.6 percent countywide.

The crime commission says there was a 10.3 percent drop in reported aggravated assaults in Memphis and a 9.7 percent drop countywide.

According to the crime commission, 70 percent of violent incidents involved guns. Guns are also reportedly involved in more than half domestic violence aggravated assaults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSc9t_0hMFtvmr00
Chart depicting change in violent crime rates in Memphis and Shelby County, courtesy of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission

“During the peak pandemic year of 2020, we had a very disturbing increase in violent crime, as did most cities across the country,” said crime commission president Bill Gibbons. “Unlike many other cities, we saw a leveling off in 2021, and we now see a decline. We have a long way to go but are moving in the right direction. The hard, smart work of law enforcement and prosecutors and the involvement of concerned citizens have all played a role.”

While the rate of violent crime appears to be dropping, data from the TBI shows the rate of property crimes is increasing.

According to the crime commission, the rate of burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and other felony thefts is up 18 percent in Memphis and 14.8 percent countywide compared to last year.

The crime commission says there have been 3,600 motor vehicle thefts countywide and more than 15,000 reported felony thefts. The rate of motor vehicle thefts reportedly increased 39.2 percent in Memphis and 36 percent in the entire county.

The rate of reported felon thefts reportedly increased 12.6 percent in Memphis and 10.2 percent countywide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwiaK_0hMFtvmr00
Chart depicting change in property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County, courtesy of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission

The crime commission says the increases in felony thefts and motor vehicle thefts seems to be connected to a search guns in vehicles. According to the crime commission, 1,241 guns were reported stolen from vehicles in this first half of 2022 compared to 817 guns stolen in 2021.

New Local Stories

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man hired for work convicted in rape of 81-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew James Smith was convicted of several charges, including a 2020 rape of an 81-year-old woman, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Flint Drive. Investigators said Smith went into the victim’s bedroom and raped her. Two of her ribs were also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Cars
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother points gun at Wooddale students after bullying accusations, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is behind bars after Memphis Police say she threatened a group of students with a gun.  Memphis Police 38-year-old Victoria Aldridge threatened six students with a gun as they were walking home from school. Court documents say the incident happened during the first week of school. Police say Aldridge approached […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Murder#Thefts#Crime Statistics#Property Crime#Violent Crime
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into at 3 locations in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

How will DA elect Mulroy handle young violent offenders?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after being accused of a carjacking. Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue just before 9 p.m. Friday. They later received information that the stolen vehicle was last seen at February Road and Peace Street in southwest Memphis. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver ghosted by insurance adjuster, complaints tell similar story

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– On a normal day like any other, Joppa Martin left her apartment. She found shattered glass in the place where she left her car parked the night before. “It was gone. It was gone,” Martin said. “I was kinda shocked.” Martin is not alone. Memphis car thefts have increased by nearly 60 percent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis

It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy