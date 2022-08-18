Read full article on original website
Where do COVID-19 policies stand in Louisiana universities this semester?
NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 cases are back on the decline after a July surge – and things are looking slightly more like pre-pandemic times for college students – many of whom start back this week. But it got us wondering – where do the COVID-19 requirements stand...
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says
LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.
Louisiana high court puts Shreveport mayor back on ballot
NEW ORLEANS — A north Louisiana mayor can run for reelection, despite providing incorrect information about his address on his qualifying papers, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday. A Shreveport resident had sued to knock Mayor Adrian Perkins off the Nov. 8 ballot because his qualifying papers falsely...
Where do abortion laws in Louisiana stand?
LOUISIANA, USA — Louisiana’s only three abortion clinics have reportedly revealed they’re leaving the state as they can no longer perform abortions. But the legal battle against Louisiana’s anti-abortion laws, Hope v. Landry, will forge ahead anyway. Right now, abortion is illegal in Louisiana. Last week,...
Texting while driving in a school zone in New Orleans is now a $500 fine
NEW ORLEANS — Speed isn't the only thing to pay attention to when driving through school zones in Louisiana. You should also put down any devices because school zones are considered "Hands-Free Zones." The state law making it illegal to use devices in school zones is nothing new, but...
Entergy no longer accepting applications for $150 aid after 17,000 apply
NEW ORLEANS — The United Way and Entergy are no longer accepting applications for the $150 bill credit to help combat high electric costs after over 17,000 people applied by 4 p.m. Wednesday, a United Way spokesperson said. "Applications are closed as of 4 p.m. on 8/17 for Entergy...
Shell shuts offshore oil pipelines after connection on land leaks
PORT FOURCHON, La. — Shell Oil reported that a connection between two major oil pipelines on land leaked Thursday near Port Fourchon, forcing the company to shut down production at three of its largest deepwater oil platforms off the coast of Louisiana. “Shell can confirm that the Mars and...
Ascension Parish man dies in single car crash in St. Charles Parish
MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
Two arrested for murder after 15-year-old dies of Fentanyl overdose
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people face murder charges after a 15-year-old died from a Fentanyl overdose last month. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, police arrested a family member who gave the teenager the pills and the person they bought them from. Officers responded to...
