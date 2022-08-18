ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana high court puts Shreveport mayor back on ballot

NEW ORLEANS — A north Louisiana mayor can run for reelection, despite providing incorrect information about his address on his qualifying papers, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday. A Shreveport resident had sued to knock Mayor Adrian Perkins off the Nov. 8 ballot because his qualifying papers falsely...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Where do abortion laws in Louisiana stand?

LOUISIANA, USA — Louisiana’s only three abortion clinics have reportedly revealed they’re leaving the state as they can no longer perform abortions. But the legal battle against Louisiana’s anti-abortion laws, Hope v. Landry, will forge ahead anyway. Right now, abortion is illegal in Louisiana. Last week,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ascension Parish man dies in single car crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
SORRENTO, LA
