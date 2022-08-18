MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.

SORRENTO, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO