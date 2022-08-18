A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations and had burned nearly 200 acres by Tuesday morning. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and named the Rising Moon fire.

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO