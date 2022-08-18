Read full article on original website
Wildfire reported near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire Monday night near Canyon Ferry Dam has prompted evacuations and had burned nearly 200 acres by Tuesday morning. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. and named the Rising Moon fire.
New animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails"
MISSOULA, Mont. - The animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails" was created this year by owner Myranda Campbell. The rescue focuses on rescuing and fostering pets such as cats and dogs, but also fosters farm animals and reptiles. Many of the animals that they receive are overflow from other rescues...
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29
BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
