Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
Supernatural thriller ‘Dead Seas’ sets sail December 2022
IDW has announced new series Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire. Described as Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller disaster movie fans should enjoy. “I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
DC Preview: Fables #154
There’s trouble brewing in the Black Forest, and Squire Polly has sent out a rallying cry to all woodland creatures. This is their world. Their land. And they’re not going to fall prey to any sort of invasion. But is Polly even capable of inspiring everyone to action? Meanwhile, Greenjack has partnered up with Mrs. Bear for an adventure of her own!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
‘Tales of The Human Target’ #1 is clever in its approach
The Human Target may not be back just yet–expect it in September–but you can get your Human Target to fix on with a new anthology one-shot out today. Set before the events of the main series by Tom King and Greg Smallwood, this anthology features three specific events, and somehow they all connect. That’s right, there’s a mystery afoot in Tales of The Human Target #1, but can you solve the mystery before the end of the issue?
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
Mystery-thriller ‘Spy Superb’ sneaks into comic shops January 2023
Dark Horse has announced a new drama from Matt Kindt called Spy Superb. The offbeat mystery-thriller will feature colors by Sharlene Kindt and focus on a secret organization that has developed the perfect spy. The twist? The perfect spy doesn’t even know they are a spy. “In Spy Superb...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
‘Canary’ #2 is a visually stunning western
The first issue of Canary was one of the best first issues I’ve read, blending horror, western, and an unnerving art style into a perfect intro issue. It left a lot left to be explored, which is both exciting and unnerving. Can writer Scott Snyder and co-creator and artist Dan Panosian keep up the high standards of the first issue? We find out today as Canary #2 is available on Comixology and continues Marshal Holt’s adventure in uncovering what is killing men around a cursed mine.
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
If You Want To Go Down A “House Of The Dragon” Wormhole Today, Here Is A Spoiler-y Breakdown Of The Entire Targaryen Civil War
Don't wanna read "Fire & Blood" but wanna know where the show is heading? I got you.
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
