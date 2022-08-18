Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO