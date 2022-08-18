Read full article on original website
Every arena of technology has competition, but the console wars have always held a special cultural significance in the gaming sphere. Ever since the days of Sega vs. Nintendo, players have argued over which modern console is superior, weighing everything from processing power to the library of titles each system has available. These days, it's Xbox vs. PlayStation – and the competition is only heating up.
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
Console developers have long attempted to capitalize on the PC gaming market, sometimes with terrible results. While PC ports of console games are common enough, there tends to be a sharp disconnect between console manufacturers and PC players. Companies like Sony or Nintendo typically focus on the audience using their hardware. At the same time, platforms like Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store serve PC gamers. However, newly discovered files in the recently-released PC port of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" hint at the possibility of Sony getting more involved in the PC side of the gaming industry.
When Konami teased the next "Silent Hill" game with the release of "PT" back in 2014, it had fans of the long-running series going wild. The free, downloadable experience, known as a "playable teaser," was essentially a short horror game in itself and hinted at what the next "Silent Hill" game would be. Despite the hype surrounding the project and the positive fan response, the game was sadly not to be. When Konami and Hideo Kojima split, it killed "PT," with Konami going so far as to pull "PT" from the PlayStation Store and raising the possibility that we may never see another "Silent Hill" sequel ever.
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
Most of today's gamers only know the big three video game companies—Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. Therefore, some gamers might be surprised to learn that, over the years, many other companies have attempted to break into the gaming market with their own consoles. While most of these endeavors failed, a few examples stand out from the pack as having been especially catastrophic. The Mattel HyperScan, for example, ended in absolute disaster.
"Rollerdrome" is a brand new third-person shooter that dares to ask the question: What if "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" had guns? The game is set in the year 2030, when a new bloodsport forces its competitors to battle to the death. The protagonist, Kara Hassan, must roller skate her way around numerous armed enemies, perform tricks in order to dodge their attacks, and then retaliate with deadly accuracy. The game was first announced during Sony's 2022 State of Play, and while it doesn't seem that Xbox Series X|S players will get to partake in the derby-themed action, PlayStation and PC players have been watching the game with enthusiasm. Early critical reviews for "Rollerdrome" seem positive as well.
It turns out that the Yakuza, the infamous organized crime organization in Japan, has a connection to gaming history that goes beyond inspiring the popular "Yakuza" franchise. This network of criminal gangs isn't just a work of fiction in a series known for its embarrassing minigames and more than a few creepy moments. The Yakuza is very real and, at one time, was prominent enough for Nintendo to consider it a threat to its business.
There doesn't seem to be any word on when "Borderlands 4" may be announced by Gearbox but that doesn't mean fans won't have some opportunities to return to the franchise in the near future. It's been reported that a "Borderlands" film is currently in the works with Eli Roth set to direct. Further, it was just revealed that a new "Borderlands" game will arrive in just a couple short months.
"Marvel's Spider-Man" was easily one of the most popular superhero titles on the PS4, and the sequel, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales," quickly became something of a bridge between console generations. Still, it was a bit of a surprise when Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios announced that the remastered version of the first game would be coming over to PC, especially given how carefully Sony tends to guard the exclusivity of its games.
