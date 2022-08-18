Read full article on original website
KWQC
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school. Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back. It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours...
KWQC
Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “It’s all homemade and it’s kind of just a bit of everything,” said Claire Roisen. Meet Claire Roisen and Skye Lortz Simpson. The two 15-year-old Davenport Central sophomores have been friends for a few years now and have always exercised their creative side.
KWQC
Moline Public Schools Foundation grant recipients announced for 2022-2023 school year
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Schools Foundation has announced almost $40,000 in grants will fund projects at 10 different schools in the Moline-Coal Valley School District for the 2022-2023 school year. School officials say the 23 grants will help students of all ages and will be used for extra...
tspr.org
Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center
After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
KWQC
Art supply thrift store opens to benefit pet owners
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City businesses announced a collaboration to help pets and their owners. Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening event for its new Stock & Pile section, where customers can buy new or used art and craft supplies. A ribbon-cutting event will be held Fri., Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
KWQC
Made Market QC is this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
KWQC
Red Cross: Volunteers needed to help install free smoke detectors in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood this week and could use a little help. Teams of volunteers will be visiting homes on Wed., Aug. 24. In addition, volunteers will be providing fire safety information to residents. To...
KWQC
Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors. “Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sally!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Sally! Sally is here to give the best AWHOO she has in her.
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim's Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens' hobby of making jewelry turns into business: 'Dave the Frog Crafts'. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market.
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
KWQC
P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities. Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence. P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m....
