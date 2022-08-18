ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

tspr.org

Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center

After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Art supply thrift store opens to benefit pet owners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City businesses announced a collaboration to help pets and their owners. Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening event for its new Stock & Pile section, where customers can buy new or used art and craft supplies. A ribbon-cutting event will be held Fri., Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Made Market QC is this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors. “Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown

Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September

Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday

East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim's Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens' hobby of making jewelry turns into business: 'Dave the Frog Crafts'. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities. Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence. P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA

