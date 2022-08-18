Read full article on original website
Tricycle tour in Potsdam
Pedaling her tricycle along a sidewalk at Potsdam Central School is three-year old Anna Maguire, with her brother, Patrick, mother Maggie, and dog, Harper. NCNow photo.
Hundreds attend Potsdam back-to-school event
Jimmy Brown, a Norwood-Norfolk student, shows his Jack the Skeleton face painting with a pirate symbol on his forehead at the Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church, Potsdam, Aug. 20. Over 500 people attended the fair, with free school supplies, food, community resource providers, water slide, bounce house, and other activities. NCNow photo.
Safety seminar in Canton
Practicing self-defense kicks at a safety seminar in Canton recently are, from left, Lydia, Amelia and Lena Kanitz, of DeKalb. The free seminar was offered by Frank Palumbo, Director of American Kang Duk Won Karate. For more, view story here. NCNow photo.
Vaccinations at Massena 'Ready 4 School' event
Carter Manning receives a COVID vaccine booster from Mary Anne Healey, of Community Health Center, during Massena’s Ready 4 School event held Aug. 22. 22. Hundreds of students who attended were able to receive free school supplies, hygiene products, COVID test kits and vaccines, clothing and haircuts. NCNow photo.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg closes several parks in the city as a way to manage to homeless population and combat drug dealing. A news release from the City of Ogdensburg Police Chief says the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 PM - 5 AM. Greenbelt Park is...
Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie’s resignation date is set
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The final day on the job for Ogdensburg’s city manager is set. Stephen Jellie will resign on November 30. Jellie says a buyout agreement was reached during an executive session Monday evening. An outspoken group of city residents has long been calling for Jellie...
Country stars to play free ‘Salute to the Troops’ concert at Fort Drum
Two country stars are coming to Northern New York next week for a free concert to honor the military at Fort Drum. Justin Moore and special guest Lauren Alaina will perform at the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-long Mountainfest event that features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and drinks, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute To The Nation Ceremony and a fireworks display. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick off with the car show and family activities, followed by a 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration at 2:30 p.m.; the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
20 Best & Fun things to do in Alexandria Bay NY (New York)
Are you looking for fun things to do in Alexandria Bay NY? This small town has so much to offer visitors, and many of these attractions are free or low-cost. Several activities cost money, but won’t break the bank. Alexandria Bay will be right up your alley if you...
Top 15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY That Offer the Best Dining Services
If you’re planning on visiting Alexandria Bay anytime soon, here are the ten best restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY, that you need to check out while you’re there!. Alexandria Bay might not be the largest city in New York, but it’s one of the most charming, which makes it the perfect weekend getaway destination! While dining out in Alexandria Bay can be pretty pricey, there are plenty of great options with prices that won’t break the bank.
Primary vote in Potsdam
Sally Markel, Crary Mills, casts her ballot today at Potsdam Amvets in the Democratic primary election for the 21 Congressional District to determine the candidate who will face Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November. Voting is open until 9 p.m. For more, see story here. NCNow photo.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna
WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
Hit or miss showers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a very gray day with fog in some spots. Rain will be on and off with cloudy breaks here and there. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible. It’s very humid, but not as hot as it was this weekend. Highs will...
Fort Drum personnel asked to ‘safely turn in’ ammunition, explosives
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next week, there will be “no questions asked” at Fort Drum’s Amnesty Day. This is an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum personnel to safely turn in ammunition and explosives at a collection point within Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. According...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Massena man who interrupted his own trial to plead guilty has now forced a delay in sentencing. Twenty-three-year-old Blakely Houle’s sentencing on manslaughter and assault charges was delayed Monday after he complained about his defense attorney. Houle told St. Lawrence County Court Judge...
Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County
MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
