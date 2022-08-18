ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 offensive Cleveland Browns whose stock dropped against the Eagles

Not every Cleveland Browns player looked good against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns are trying to salvage the season after the suspension of disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson will be out the first 11 games of the year and managed to negotiate his suspension so that he can come back with enough time in the year so that the year is counted against his contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Eric Bieniemy still waits for head job, helps others advance

Eric Bieniemy is still waiting to land a head coaching job after interviewing with 14 teams over the past four years. He’s not pouting but he’s not giving up, either. Bieniemy has assembled an impressive resume as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid. The Chiefs scored the third-most points (565) in NFL history in his first year at the helm in 2018. Patrick Mahomes was NFL MVP that season. They won the Super Bowl the following year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Fortnite introduces Patrick Mahomes skin

With the addition of a Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite, good news is that you can now rack up eliminations as your favorite QB. It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes would turn his attention to the digital world, because he’s basically conquered everything else—from professional sports team ownership to Whataburger dominance. It feels like if you just randomly name something, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns it—including the Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy