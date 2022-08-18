Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Cougar Sports Insider's Official Week 1 Depth Chart Prediction
We've reached the point in the calendar that BYU will transition from training camp and into game prep. Games are getting so close that you can almost smell them, folks. The Cougars will head for Tampa, FL in just over a week and their season opener against USF will kick off before we know it. Football is back, and we couldn't be more excited about it.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Sets Official Visit With 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes
BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) BYU made Keanu’s final six on August 10, and setting the official visit was the next step for BYU to remain in the running. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He...
deseret.com
‘It was an awesome moment’: You won’t believe how former University of Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson won the Utah Open Sunday
Usually, the only roars heard at Riverside Country Club in Provo come during football games at nearby LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars. But one came Sunday afternoon that probably could have been heard over on campus — and it came after a shot by a former Utah Ute, no less.
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah
Nebraska football might have a second shot at a talented defensive lineman. Caleb Bryant out of Vicksburg, Mississippi has been committed to the Utah Utes since June but recently had a change of heart. The 3-star prospect took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially decommitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
Comments / 1