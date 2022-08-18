Read full article on original website
Cass County Supervisors pass Cumberland YFP funding & discuss Sale of County Owned Farmland
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors (this) Tuesday morning, passed a Resolution with regard to ARPA funding for the Cumberland Youth Fitness Program. The Board during their meeting on August 16th, approved a request to equip the facility with a cross-fit training machine, at a cost of $4,919. In other business, the Board continued their discussion from last week, with regard to the potential sale of County-Owned farmland, in the area of Willow Heights. Cass County resident Cary Short commented on the value of the land, and the financial loss the County would take by selling it, instead of continuing to lease it.
Montgomery County BOS approve pipeline engineer services
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Montgomery County, Tuesday morning, unanimously passed a motion to hire Snyder and Associates Engineers for inspection services, with regard to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. The proposed pipeline would run 18-miles through the western portion of Montgomery County, to Green Plains Renewable Energy, LLC.
Former Silver City Clerk sentenced on a Theft charge
(Glenwood, Iowa – August 22, 2022) – (updated/Radio Iowa) – The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft – a Class C Felony. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River boating fatality
(Iowa DNR News) – LOGAN, Iowa – The Harrison County Attorney’s Office, Monday (Aug. 22nd) charged a Fremont, Nebraska man, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, with involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, and boating while intoxicated – first offense, a serious misdemeanor. The charges stem from a boating incident that occurred May 29th, and that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen, from of Omaha.
Deer hit pickup in Union County – you read that right
(Creston, Iowa) – A pickup truck avoided hitting one deer Monday night in Union County, but three other deer ran into the truck. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Bryce Bisby, of Moline, IL, was traveling south on Cherry Street Road at around 9-p.m., when he saw a deer on the road. Bisby slowed down, but then three more deer came out of the west ditch and ran into the side of Bisby’s 2021 Chevy 2500 pickup, causing an estimated $7,000 damage. The vehicle had three distinct, separate dents, on its passenger side.
Annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and Hall of Fame Induction on August 27th
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Iowa Aviation Museum’s 29th Annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and the Hall of Fame Induction for 2022, will be held Saturday, August 27th, at the museum in Greenfield. A pancake breakfast will be served by the Fontanelle Lions Club from 7:30 to 10 am. Cost of the breakfast, which includes admission to the museum, is $8 for adults and children under 5 are free. PIC eat free.
Cass Health to hosting an Open House on August 28th
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Officials with Cass Health will host an open house on Sunday, August 28 from 2 to 3:30 pm. The open house will begin with a short program at 2 pm followed by refreshments and tours. Cass Health staff and board members will be present to answer...
2 arrested on drug charges in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate drug charges, in Union County. According to Creston Police, 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins, of Osceola, was arrested Monday night and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense/Marijuana. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Atlantic men arrested on drug charges; additional charges pending
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue reports as part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday, August 22nd. The warrants were served on residences at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street. As a result of the investigation two men were arrested: 19-year-old William Freemark, of Atlantic, was arrested for: Possession of a controlled substance/1st offense – marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 19-year-old Tanner Glines, of Atlantic, was arrested for PCS/2nd offense – marijuana, and poss. of paraphernalia.
Atlantic Police report, 8/22/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports numerous arrests took place from July 31st through August 20th. Beginning with the most recent arrests:. On Aug. 20, 48-year-old Dan Christensen, of Atlantic, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication. On the 19th, 21-year-old Curclund Vanaernam, of Atlantic, was arrested for Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. On the 18th of August, 31-year-old Samuel Martinez-Alverado, of Atlantic, was arrested for simple assault. There were two arrests August 16th: 18-year-old Alaina Abild was cited into court for Shoplifting (5th Degree Theft), and released at the scene. And, 25-year-old Weneity Seker, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intox., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/22/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Today) released a report on 16 arrests conducted from Aug. 14th through the 20th:. On Aug. 20th: 40-year-old Kevin Louis Walker, of Adair, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 40-year-old Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., of Casey, was arrested for Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Control, and Striking Fixtures upon a Highway. Both men were in a 2002 Dodge Durango that was involved in a rollover crash off I-80 at mile marker 86. They left the scene and were found at a residence in Casey and questioned before being released on citations; Arrested separately on Aug. 20th, was 40-year-old Bradley Gene Olsen, of Hancock, who was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol on a warrant out of Decatur County, for Failure to Appear on a Violation of Probation charge. He was being held in the Adair County Jail until turned over to Decatur County Deputies.
2 die in western Iowa motorcycle crash
(Modale, Iowa) – A motorcycle crash at around 9:50-a.m. Sunday, south of Modale, claimed the lives of man and a woman from Omaha. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Austin Avenue near 307th Place. The wreck was discovered by a passing motorist, who called 911.
Creston Police report, 8/22/22
(7:06-a.m. News) – The Creston (Iowa) Police Department reports two weekend arrests and two incidents of theft. At around 5:45-p.m., Saturday, Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Garcia-Vasquez, of Creston, for Violation of No Contact/Protection Order. Garcia-Vazquez was transported to the Union County Jail where he was released on his own recognize. Late Sunday night, 41-year-old David Junior Richman, of Creston, was arrested at his residence and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Richman also has two warrants from Polk County for Probation Violation on an original charge for Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Domestic Abuse Assault. Richman was transported to the Union County Jail and being held without bond. He will be extradited to the Polk County Jail.
Vintage car rolls into another vintage car, in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – An accident in Red Oak Saturday morning caused an estimated $30,000 damage to two vintage vehicles. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at around 8:25-a.m. in the 200 block of E. Coolbaugh Street, when the owner of a 1951 Ford Custom, 81-year-old Jerry L. Stanley, of Red Oak, exited the car near N. 4th Street and E. Coolbaugh. Stanley told Police the put the vehicle into park before he got out, and when he looked back, the car was going backwards.
Multiple-injury accident on I-29 in Pott. County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The driver of a pickup truck and passengers in a Dodge Charger were injured early this (Sunday) morning, during a collision on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County. According to Council Bluffs Police, officers responded at around 12:06-a.m. to the scene at the 45.5 mile marker of I-29 southbound, in reference to a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on I-29 at a high rate of speed. The Charger then rear ended a Chevy S10, causing both vehicles to lose control and crash.
