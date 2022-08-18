(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday (Today) released a report on 16 arrests conducted from Aug. 14th through the 20th:. On Aug. 20th: 40-year-old Kevin Louis Walker, of Adair, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 40-year-old Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., of Casey, was arrested for Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Control, and Striking Fixtures upon a Highway. Both men were in a 2002 Dodge Durango that was involved in a rollover crash off I-80 at mile marker 86. They left the scene and were found at a residence in Casey and questioned before being released on citations; Arrested separately on Aug. 20th, was 40-year-old Bradley Gene Olsen, of Hancock, who was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol on a warrant out of Decatur County, for Failure to Appear on a Violation of Probation charge. He was being held in the Adair County Jail until turned over to Decatur County Deputies.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO