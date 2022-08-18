Read full article on original website
Football: Babb suffers ‘setback,’ set to miss time with preseason injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State to continue current safety programs and patrols this fallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes back to school with first test Sept. 3The LanternColumbus, OH
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Officer fires gun during altercation in west Columbus, multiple people in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said an officer fired their gun during an altercation Monday night on the west side and multiple people have been taken into custody. At about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Eakin Road on a...
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County. The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m. At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's...
Sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills woman who fired shotgun at officers in Knox County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman who forced her way into a home in Knox County Monday evening was shot and killed by a deputy after firing several shots at law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Zuck...
Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argument in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's southeast side last month. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on the evening...
Man killed in Knox County standoff had 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, BCI says
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — More than 1,000 guns and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the property of a man who law enforcement officers shot and killed in Knox County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Law enforcement officials were called to a...
Columbus police reporting more homicide suspects are teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday morning the Columbus Division of Police announced they are searching for a teenager accused of killing a 21-year-old last week. A murder warrant was issued for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid in the fatal shooting of LaVarr Madison on South Ashburton Road. Columbus Police Major Crimes Commander...
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
69-year-old man missing in Pickaway County found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 69-year-old man who left his home in the overnight hours early Monday has been safely located. Virgil Norris Johnson was reported missing on Monday when he did not return to his home in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, he has since been...
Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
Man caught on video allegedly stealing wallet in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect. On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 […]
17-year-old missing from Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her foster mother’s home in Delaware County. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Mya Aites was last spotted Friday morning leaving a Miller Paul Road residence with her boyfriend. The teen is described as being 5...
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
2 fatal shootings on same east Columbus street days apart
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect for the fatal shooting on Aug. 15. A second victim was shot at the same location just days later.
19-year-old dead after being shot at vigil for man killed in same location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot last week while at a memorial in east Columbus for another man who was shot and killed at the same location. Sincere Moore, 19, was in the front yard of a house on Aug. 18 at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road […]
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.
