Columbus, OH

10TV

1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Monday in Fayette County. The sheriff's office said the crash happened on state Route 435 around 5:40 p.m. At least one other person was injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. There's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus police reporting more homicide suspects are teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday morning the Columbus Division of Police announced they are searching for a teenager accused of killing a 21-year-old last week. A murder warrant was issued for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid in the fatal shooting of LaVarr Madison on South Ashburton Road. Columbus Police Major Crimes Commander...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

69-year-old man missing in Pickaway County found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 69-year-old man who left his home in the overnight hours early Monday has been safely located. Virgil Norris Johnson was reported missing on Monday when he did not return to his home in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, he has since been...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

17-year-old missing from Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her foster mother’s home in Delaware County. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Mya Aites was last spotted Friday morning leaving a Miller Paul Road residence with her boyfriend. The teen is described as being 5...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee

GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
GALION, OH
10TV

17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

