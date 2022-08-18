ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Waite Park, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
96.7 The River

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Summer Tourism Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

ST. CLOUD -- It was a strong summer travel season for local tourism in St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of Visit Greater St. Cloud. She says June was the first time St. Cloud tourism reached pre-pandemic levels. When we talk about dollars spent, visitor to resident ratio,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Hot Date#Food Drink#Benton Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.7 The River

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy