FFG22
4d ago

This keeps up they will need to build a bypass around the entire city just to get traffic through.

Pam Eggert
4d ago

The new Killwaukee, come as a group leave solo. where crime is as good as Lightfoots Chicago...enjoy your last bites....

outwithbiden...
4d ago

there's a shooting Milwaukee every day 🤣. why is that news...???

WISN

Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Lawyer claims D.A. withholding evidence in police shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — One week after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm informed the Wauwatosa police chief the county's top prosecutor was not filing criminal charges against two officers who shot a teen in April, the police department released some of the evidence in the investigation, including body camera and dash-camera videos. But the teen's attorney contends neither his client nor the public is receiving a complete picture.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man stabbed another in barbershop parking lot, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Steven Friebolin, 34, of Racine is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he stabbed a man five times outside a barbershop on Lathrop Avenue in Racine. A man who said he owns the barbershop said the victim was the "main aggressor."
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three shot near Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

