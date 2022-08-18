WAUWATOSA, Wis. — One week after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm informed the Wauwatosa police chief the county's top prosecutor was not filing criminal charges against two officers who shot a teen in April, the police department released some of the evidence in the investigation, including body camera and dash-camera videos. But the teen's attorney contends neither his client nor the public is receiving a complete picture.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO