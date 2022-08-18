Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director
CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Make-A-Wish helps young author with dream
CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Lucia’s wish was to become a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews taking steps to reduce bird, window collisions
MATTHEWS – Town commissioners passed a resolution Aug. 23 that urges the community to protect migrating birds by turning off non-essential lighting. The town has also committed to turning off non-essential lighting at its buildings. The resolution was brought forward by the Matthews Environmental Advisory Committee. Commissioner Renee Garner...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne’s Backyard to host the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard with an outdoor walking trail filled with over a million illuminated lights and larger-than-life holiday installations. In addition to twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a Winter Wonderland complete with dozens of over-sized snow globes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecharlotteweekly.com
Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance
CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
thecharlotteweekly.com
High Fidelity headlines Music and Brews Night on Sept. 10
MINT HILL – High Fidelity will play rock, funk and Motown hits from the 1970s and 1980s at the Town of Mint Hill’s Music and Brews Night. Middle James Brewing, Eleven Lakes Brewing, Triple C Brewing and Town Brewing will serve beer along with a variety of food vendors, including Chilaka Taco, 100 Main Beef & BBQ, A Little Taste of Chicago and Sprinkles.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to door-to-door ministry
CHARLOTTE – Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks a restoration...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Discovery Place Science offers new planetarium programming
CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will give audiences a front-row seat to experience a rocket launch like never before when NASA’s Artemis I blasts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Aug. 29. This will be the first planetarium event taking place in the Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tickets on sale now for the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE – The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns this year with A Winter Wonderland theme. Find the magic of the season in an enchanted entrance with frosty-inspired decorations while visiting more than 400 holiday merchants, dazzling designer rooms, Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town and Santa Claus. Crafters and artisans will showcase their treasures as entertainers perform.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County celebrating the opening of Emergency Services Center
MONROE – Union County will celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Services Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23. The 24,000-square-foot center houses the county’s three emergency services departments: emergency communications, the fire marshal’s office and emergency management. "The tools and technology inside this new...
thecharlotteweekly.com
United Community Banks names Bell to board of directors
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Charlotte resident George Bell has joined the board of directors at United Community Banks. Bell is an experienced information technology executive and has more than 25 years of experience in financial services, previously working for Truist, BB&T and Bank of America. In his most recent role as executive vice president at Truist, he led a cross-functional team and provided technical leadership for human resources, legal and business management.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bang Bang Burgers serves up inventive, scratch-made deliciousness
CHARLOTTE – Joe Huang has been serving up his scratch-made hamburgers for almost a decade, and he’s got very definite opinions on the science and thought behind what is on the menu at his two Bang Bang Burgers locations in the Queen City. From the bun to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews seeks grant to build multi-use path near hospital
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will seek grant funding from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to build a 10-foot multi-use path near Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. The path would span Matthews Township Parkway from North Trade Street to Independence Pointe Parkway. The Matthews Board of Commissioners...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Queens Men’s Basketball announces 2022-23 schedule
CHARLOTTE – Queens University of Charlotte head men's basketball coach Grant Leonard announced the team's inaugural Division I schedule for the 2022-23 season. The slate features 31 games, 13 of which will be played in the Queen City inside Curry Arena. “We are excited to experience our first non-conference...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Monroe to replace sewer mains this month
MONROE – The Water Resources Construction Division will be replacing sanitary sewer mains in the street right-of-way on the following streets:. • South Beasley Street from Houston Street to Hudson Street. • South Church Street from East Hudson Street to East Greene Street. • West Windsor Street from North...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ramp closures scheduled this week on I-277
CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp closures and intermittent lane closures on the John Belk Freeway. Each night through Sunday morning, crews will close these ramps:. • From the I-77...
Comments / 0