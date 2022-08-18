ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
The US Sun

What does 1437 mean on TikTok?

1 - I, 4 - love, 3 - you, 7 - forever. In other words I has one letter, love has four, you has three, and forever totals seven letters. TikTok might not have been the first place you have seen this numerical code before. The term has actually been...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

McDonald's Is Testing a Chicken Big Mac

Chicken lovers, McDonald's has some big news. The fast food chain has confirmed to PEOPLE that starting in late August, they'll be swapping burgers for chicken patties in the Chicken Big Mac at select Miami restaurants. Each sandwich combines two crispy chicken patties, a slice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Manager Confronts Employee About "Mood," Lies About Him Trying to Fighter Her in Viral TikTok

There are several outlets that have reported on a variety of different studies pertaining to employee satisfaction in the workplace. And while there are a lot of reasons as to why someone would consider quitting their job, it appears that a big factor why many workers consider putting in their two weeks' notice at a specific company comes down to their boss.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Costco Has a 10-Foot Talking Skeleton Available Now — & It'll Scare All Your Neighbors

It’s almost fall, and we’re already dreaming of dark and stormy nights, scary movies, and Halloween parties. If you are as ready for #SpookySeason as we are, then head to Costco for the ultimate outdoor decoration that is sure to give your neighbors a fright. With its creepy eyes and eerie green glow, Costco’s 10-foot-tall animatronic skeleton will make you shriek in delight. Set it up in your yard to turn your house into the spookiest on the block! Instagram user @costcosisters posted a video of the eerie Halloween decoration yesterday, which is available for $279.99. “Spooky season is here!💀” they...
ELECTRONICS
Distractify

TikTok Claims Putting Pants Around Your Neck Can Tell You if They Fit Without Trying Them On

Online shopping is ridiculously convenient. Sure, there are some people who like to browse stores for deals and new finds, but there are ultimately a bunch of items we know that we need, swiping/tapping on our phones or entering a few keystrokes on our laptops to make sure that they show up at our homes is a heck of a lot easier to do from the comfort of our couch, toilet seat, or dinner table during an awful date you just can't wait to be over.
APPAREL
Essence

TikTok’s ‘Foundation In Water’ Hack Is Peculiar, But The Trend Might Have Some Validity

The viral beauty trend is being challenged by science. If you frequent the beauty community side of TikTok often, just logging on can make you want to spend money. Even though there’s always an influx of beauty trend videos dominating the app, and shock value is expected, the foundation in water videos threw us for a loop. With the “putting foundation in water” hashtag having over 58.9 million views, the TikTok beauty community is also in a frenzy over this peculiar hack.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
insideedition.com

Unique Maternity Shoot Themes Over the Years Have Included Taco Bell and Aliens

These are some unique and unusual photoshoots. In 2018, Todd and Nicole were expecting a little bundle of joy. They celebrated with an alien-themed photo shoot. In 2018, mom-to-be Kristen had her maternity photoshoot at her favorite fast food joint — Taco Bell. In 2017, a photographer reunited a deployed father-to-be with his wife 7,000 miles away in a unique way. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Distractify

