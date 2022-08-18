ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis announced on her Instagram Tuesday that Halloween Ends will be available on Peacock when it premieres in theaters. Halloween Ends will release day and date on Oct. 14. In the video, Curtis said the decision was based on the release of last year's...
Cinemablend

Avatar Is Returning To Theaters To Remind You What Happened Before Avatar 2 Comes Out

This December we will finally get the first sequel to the most successful movie of all-time. Avatar is the global box office champion, so the bar is set pretty high for Avatar: The Way of Water. However, in case you’ve basically forgotten what happened in the first one, Disney has you covered, as Avatar is set to return to theaters in September with a new 4K HDR remaster.
