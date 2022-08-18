ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Back Seattle's Offense and Suarez's Hot Bat)

After a day off on the west coast, the Washington Nationals are up in Washington state to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are looking to do more with a stretch of games against losing teams. They have yet to truly capitalize on consecutive series against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and now the Nats. They are 5-4 in those nine games with two on deck with Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Every MLB Team's Chances and Remaining Record to Go OVER Their Win Total Projections

If you were one of the brave souls to bet the OVER on the 2022 Baltimore Orioles win' total this year, your faith was rewarded in mid-August. The O's became the first team to pass their 2022 MLB win total projections; defeating the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night for their 63rd victory of the season. Caesars Sportsbook, along with several other books posted Baltimore at 62.5 wins to start the year, as "Orioles Magic" continues to play on into the dog days of summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga

There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bears vs Browns Prediction, Odds Spread and Over/Under for NFL Preseason Week 3 (Browns Need Starters on Same Page)

Bears +4.5 (-110) 38 (Over -110 / Under -110) Justin Fields did play last week for Chicago, going 5/7 for 39 yards with no touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if he gets more run from head coach Matt Eberflus. Behind him, Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman both completed barely over 50% of their passes and the team would likely not have moved the ball as well had they not been playing Seattle.
CHICAGO, IL
Buccaneers should try to throw farm for still unsigned Lamar Jackson

The quarterback succession plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still a bit murky. Could a former MVP quarterback purify the Buccaneers waters?. It’s honestly pretty funny. So much is made of how potentially unhappy Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how he almost played other places. A lot has also made of what his future will hold after the season. Yet the one thing that doesn’t come up is that he is also an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Fortnite introduces Patrick Mahomes skin

With the addition of a Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite, good news is that you can now rack up eliminations as your favorite QB. It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes would turn his attention to the digital world, because he’s basically conquered everything else—from professional sports team ownership to Whataburger dominance. It feels like if you just randomly name something, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns it—including the Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
