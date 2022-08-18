The quarterback succession plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still a bit murky. Could a former MVP quarterback purify the Buccaneers waters?. It’s honestly pretty funny. So much is made of how potentially unhappy Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how he almost played other places. A lot has also made of what his future will hold after the season. Yet the one thing that doesn’t come up is that he is also an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO