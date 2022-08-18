Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
Arte Moreno could sell the Angels: Best memes and tweets
Angels fans are thrilled that Arte Moreno is exploring selling the team, but should they be?. It’s been a tough decade for the Angels. They’ve wasted much of Mike Trout’s prime, and could do the same with Shohei Ohtani if he doesn’t find a way out first.
Nationals vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Back Seattle's Offense and Suarez's Hot Bat)
After a day off on the west coast, the Washington Nationals are up in Washington state to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are looking to do more with a stretch of games against losing teams. They have yet to truly capitalize on consecutive series against the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and now the Nats. They are 5-4 in those nine games with two on deck with Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Francisco Lindor Stays Hot in Subway Series)
In a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, the lone run came off the bat of 42-year old Albert Pujols, muscling a Drew Smyly pitch into the bleachers for career home run No. 693. Sure enough, Pujols was on the board for yesterday's Daily Dinger selections, giving...
MLB・
Every MLB Team's Chances and Remaining Record to Go OVER Their Win Total Projections
If you were one of the brave souls to bet the OVER on the 2022 Baltimore Orioles win' total this year, your faith was rewarded in mid-August. The O's became the first team to pass their 2022 MLB win total projections; defeating the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night for their 63rd victory of the season. Caesars Sportsbook, along with several other books posted Baltimore at 62.5 wins to start the year, as "Orioles Magic" continues to play on into the dog days of summer.
MLB Underdog of the Day (Yankees, Frankie Montas Are Still Broken)
Mets +1.5 (-185) Just because the Yankees have won back-to-back games does not mean that they are fixed all of the sudden. The Yankees are 6-15 in August, and 11-20 since the All-Star break. In the last 15 days, they have the worst OPS in the MLB at .541. The next worst is the Royals at .594.
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy
The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
RELATED PEOPLE
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga
There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
Bears vs Browns Prediction, Odds Spread and Over/Under for NFL Preseason Week 3 (Browns Need Starters on Same Page)
Bears +4.5 (-110) 38 (Over -110 / Under -110) Justin Fields did play last week for Chicago, going 5/7 for 39 yards with no touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if he gets more run from head coach Matt Eberflus. Behind him, Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman both completed barely over 50% of their passes and the team would likely not have moved the ball as well had they not been playing Seattle.
Packers to sit Aaron Rodgers, starters in preseason finale
Rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker is the lone starter scheduled to appear for the Green Bay Packers in their preseason
Buccaneers should try to throw farm for still unsigned Lamar Jackson
The quarterback succession plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still a bit murky. Could a former MVP quarterback purify the Buccaneers waters?. It’s honestly pretty funny. So much is made of how potentially unhappy Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how he almost played other places. A lot has also made of what his future will hold after the season. Yet the one thing that doesn’t come up is that he is also an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 NFL season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fortnite introduces Patrick Mahomes skin
With the addition of a Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite, good news is that you can now rack up eliminations as your favorite QB. It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes would turn his attention to the digital world, because he’s basically conquered everything else—from professional sports team ownership to Whataburger dominance. It feels like if you just randomly name something, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns it—including the Broncos.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0