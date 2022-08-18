This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A newly wed Palestinian couple forced to leave their homeland landed in Lebanon in 1955. No money, no passport, armed with hope and their education. They got a Lebanese nationality and were able to work in their new home. They were hardworking, taking care of three generations, their children, their parents and themselves. Through hard work, they achieved middle class status, raised and educated their two boys, always instructing them that people can take away your home and possessions, but they can never take away your education and knowledge. They lived a very satisfying life.

