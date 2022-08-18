Read full article on original website
Related
Company news: SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill recognized with Provost’s Award
Indu Rasika Churchill of the State University College at Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
Company news: Schylar Kurth, Kelly McCarthy and Ryan Segar hired by DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella
DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella announced three new hires. Schylar Kurth joined the firm as a staff accountant. He will focus on commercial and individual tax and accounting clients. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and master of science in information systems at Le Moyne College. He previously interned with the firm.
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
It’s time to R-E-G-I-S-T-E-R your school for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee
It’s that time of year again. Area schools may now register for the 2023 spelling bee. If your school did not enroll last year and you want to enroll your school for the 2022-2023 program, visit this link to create an account and enroll your school. Teachers and administrators...
Syracuse Common Council picks Jimmy Monto to fill Joe Driscoll’s 5th District spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted 6-1 Monday for Jimmy Monto to fill its vacancy in the 5th District. Jen Schultz voted against the appointment. Chol Majok was absent. Monto will be sworn into the position next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monto was selected to replace Joe Driscoll...
At Rome Labs, Mike Hayduk leads hundreds of scientists inventing the future
Mike Hayduk grew up in Rome, N.Y., and received his bachelors in 1991 from Clarkson University, his masters from the University of Virginia in 1993, and his Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1997. All were in electrical engineering. Now, near his boyhood home, Hayduk leads hundreds of engineers, computer scientists,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. The family did not list a cause of death, though Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life. A lifelong resident of Syracuse,...
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
Today’s obituary: Richard Cox, 71, former sheriff’s deputy, Solvay police chief
Conliff Richard “Rick” Cox, 71, a former Solvay police chief and an Onondaga County sheriff’s sergeant, died Friday. Born in Syracuse, Cox graduated from Liverpool High School. He went on to get a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and a master’s degree from the State University of New York College at Oswego, according to his obituary.
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
localsyr.com
Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families
(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
CNY Inspirations: A refugee’s journey
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A newly wed Palestinian couple forced to leave their homeland landed in Lebanon in 1955. No money, no passport, armed with hope and their education. They got a Lebanese nationality and were able to work in their new home. They were hardworking, taking care of three generations, their children, their parents and themselves. Through hard work, they achieved middle class status, raised and educated their two boys, always instructing them that people can take away your home and possessions, but they can never take away your education and knowledge. They lived a very satisfying life.
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0