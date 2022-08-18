ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Oswego#State University College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families

(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: A refugee’s journey

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A newly wed Palestinian couple forced to leave their homeland landed in Lebanon in 1955. No money, no passport, armed with hope and their education. They got a Lebanese nationality and were able to work in their new home. They were hardworking, taking care of three generations, their children, their parents and themselves. Through hard work, they achieved middle class status, raised and educated their two boys, always instructing them that people can take away your home and possessions, but they can never take away your education and knowledge. They lived a very satisfying life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy