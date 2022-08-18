Read full article on original website
TheHorse.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada
Richard Cusolito believes he’s saving lives by distributing clean syringes and needles to people who use drugs in this rural area of northeastern Nevada — but he knows some residents disagree. The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
nevadacurrent.com
Butterflies are free – from protection in Nevada
A bill draft authorizing the Nevada Department of Wildlife to protect monarch butterflies, bees and other terrestrial invertebrates advanced from the Nevada Legislative Joint Interim Standing Committee on Natural Resources, yesterday. While the Nevada Department of Agriculture has authority over insects that are considered pests, no agency has authority over...
KOLO TV Reno
Rare Nevada fish inches closer to endangered species protections
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare fish is taking another step towards achieving endangered species protections. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub may qualify for protections under the Endangered Species Act. Fish and Wildlife will take one year to complete a...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
RGJ/Suffolk Poll: Where do Nevadans stand ahead of midterm election?
A new poll, conducted by Suffolk University for the Reno Gazette Journal, has revealed the stances of 500 Nevadans on everything from abortion rights to the economy to the upcoming midterm election. Released Monday, the poll of likely midterm election voters was conducted Aug. 14-17 with 171 Democrats, 160 Republicans and 155 independents using live telephone interviews. ...
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
KOLO TV Reno
Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill from the E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, and that number is likely an undercount, the CDC says. The source of the outbreak has not been found yet.
Beware of ticks: Macomb County Health Department warning residents of risk for Lyme disease
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but health officials in Macomb County are reminding residents that ticks remain active in the county and across Michigan and residents should beware of Lyme disease.
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
