ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 4

Related
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Idaho State Journal

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer

Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
Churchill County, NV
Government
Nye County, NV
Government
Nye County, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Carson City, NV
County
White Pine County, NV
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Churchill County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
nevadacurrent.com

Butterflies are free – from protection in Nevada

A bill draft authorizing the Nevada Department of Wildlife to protect monarch butterflies, bees and other terrestrial invertebrates advanced from the Nevada Legislative Joint Interim Standing Committee on Natural Resources, yesterday. While the Nevada Department of Agriculture has authority over insects that are considered pests, no agency has authority over...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Rare Nevada fish inches closer to endangered species protections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare fish is taking another step towards achieving endangered species protections. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub may qualify for protections under the Endangered Species Act. Fish and Wildlife will take one year to complete a...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

RGJ/Suffolk Poll: Where do Nevadans stand ahead of midterm election?

A new poll, conducted by Suffolk University for the Reno Gazette Journal, has revealed the stances of 500 Nevadans on everything from abortion rights to the economy to the upcoming midterm election. Released Monday, the poll of likely midterm election voters was conducted Aug. 14-17 with 171 Democrats, 160 Republicans and 155 independents using live telephone interviews.  ...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
upr.org

Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy