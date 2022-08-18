Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartment, police say
Super Bowl countdown clock to be unveiled at Phoenix Sky Harbor. About 150,000 Super Bowl-related travelers are expected early next year for the big game that's set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Navajo Code Talkers scholarship provides college funds to 100 students.
Man detained, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix
Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and permanent $10,000 salary increase, with 100% of the money going directly to teachers and no tax increase. Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix.
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released.
Convicted felon accused of running fake charity golf tournament in Scottsdale
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise.
Phoenix woman still looking for stolen car after dog was found
What was supposed to be a homecoming for a rescue dog turned into a search. Rosie, a Pitbull and German Shepherd mix, was in Hilary O'Kelly's car when it got stolen Saturday morning.
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value
According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town...
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
Man detained after shooting leaves woman in critical condition in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after a shooting left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix on Monday night. Officers confirmed the shooting happened at an apartment complex just north of Glendale Avenue near Interstate 17. Officers say the woman is in critical condition. Sgt. Melissa...
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
Drowning at Tempe Town Lake pushes police to create new water rescue protocol
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May after his friends say he tried to get away from officers. The body camera video from police the morning of May 28 sparked criticism towards the responding officers. The video shows 34-year-old Bickings climbing over a...
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in east Phoenix late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police say a car was westbound on Thomas Road near 52nd Street when the woman was hit while crossing the road. The woman was rushed to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Circle K employee hit in the face with a brick by unknown suspect in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Video note: Viewer discretion is advised. Phoenix Police are looking for a woman seen in a video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick on Aug. 4, then assaulting her more while on the ground. At around 2 a.m. near 32nd Street and Baseline...
Tempe police chief says officers working on new rescue policies after drowning - clipped version
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
