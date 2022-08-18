ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dies after being shot at east Phoenix apartment, police say

Super Bowl countdown clock to be unveiled at Phoenix Sky Harbor. About 150,000 Super Bowl-related travelers are expected early next year for the big game that's set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Navajo Code Talkers scholarship provides college funds to 100 students.
Man detained, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix

Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and permanent $10,000 salary increase, with 100% of the money going directly to teachers and no tax increase. Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix.
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released.
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix

Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect's description was detained by police.
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise.
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff

Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect's description was detained by police.
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value

According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
Man detained after shooting leaves woman in critical condition in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after a shooting left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix on Monday night. Officers confirmed the shooting happened at an apartment complex just north of Glendale Avenue near Interstate 17. Officers say the woman is in critical condition. Sgt. Melissa...
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting

The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town.
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in east Phoenix late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police say a car was westbound on Thomas Road near 52nd Street when the woman was hit while crossing the road. The woman was rushed to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
