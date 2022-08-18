The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.

