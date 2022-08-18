ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casio G-SHOCK Drops Integrated Strap And Bezel GA-B001

Casio G-SHOCK has dropped a new design with integrated bezel and strap construction. The two-piece strap and bezel fit in place over the watch head at the 12 o’clock and six o’clock positions and are securely fastened by two screws at the three and nine o’clock and two bolts at the top and bottom.
CNET

Several G-Shock Watches Are Up to 37% Off Right Now

It's the perfect time to update your wrist wardrobe. The thick, masculine statement piece of a Casio watch can handle rugged living and adventuring, but it also looks casual and stylish enough for the day-to-day. And now through Aug. 22, Woot has discounted Casio watches for men by up to...
knowtechie.com

Sennheiser's new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available

Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
techeblog.com

Extremely Rare Apple AirPower Prototype Surfaces in Hands-On Video

The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.
Android Authority

Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?

Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
GeekyGadgets

Garmin fitness and smartwatches get new features

Garmin is releasing a range of new features for its fitness and outdoor smartwatches and also its cycling computers. These new software features are being released for select devices and will include some new heart tracking features and more. You can see more information below. Some of the notable features1...
ETOnline.com

15 Best Early Labor Deals at Best Buy: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More

Best Buy just launched its Labor Day Sale and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's sale, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

