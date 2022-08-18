Read full article on original website
This $10 Energizer camping lantern is also a fan for ultimate outdoor comfort
Get your hands on an essential camping accessory while it's 50% off on Amazon.
hypebeast.com
Casio G-SHOCK Drops Integrated Strap And Bezel GA-B001
Casio G-SHOCK has dropped a new design with integrated bezel and strap construction. The two-piece strap and bezel fit in place over the watch head at the 12 o’clock and six o’clock positions and are securely fastened by two screws at the three and nine o’clock and two bolts at the top and bottom.
Android Central
WTS: (2) Spigen Rugged Armor Bands Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Black & Military Green 46mm Brand New
(2) Spigen Rugged Armor Bands Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black & Military Green 46mm. This is for (2) brand new Spigen Rugged Armor watch bands for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 46mm 2021 version watch. One Black and one Military Green. These will only fit the NEW 2021 Galaxy Watch...
CNET
Several G-Shock Watches Are Up to 37% Off Right Now
It's the perfect time to update your wrist wardrobe. The thick, masculine statement piece of a Casio watch can handle rugged living and adventuring, but it also looks casual and stylish enough for the day-to-day. And now through Aug. 22, Woot has discounted Casio watches for men by up to...
People love this Costco patio chair so much they're putting it in their living rooms
Why wait to use it outside?
This discounted weed whacker and blower combo kit will keep your yard tidy
Save $80 on the EGO Power+ cordless weed eater from Amazon.
What is Spirit Airlines' personal item size limit?
Although a low-fare airline, Spirit allows all passengers to take a free personal item aboard.
knowtechie.com
Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available
Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Apple AirPower Prototype Surfaces in Hands-On Video
The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.
According to WSJ, men are obsessed with lululemon pants
Tech pants are the newest thing men love, according to the report.
Universal Hollywood adds Jordan Peele’s hit movie ‘Nope’ to its Studio Tour
It's out of this world.
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
Send the kids back to school with a freezable lunchbox that beats fall heat
Save a cool 25% on the PackIt astronaut-themed lunchbox from Amazon.
Garmin fitness and smartwatches get new features
Garmin is releasing a range of new features for its fitness and outdoor smartwatches and also its cycling computers. These new software features are being released for select devices and will include some new heart tracking features and more. You can see more information below. Some of the notable features1...
Up your meal prep game with this $17 KitchenAid cutting board
Get a classic kitchen essential on sale from Amazon.
Applebees dropped a line of lip gloss that tastes like your favorite wings
Yes, they do taste like wings.
This roomy Samsonite duffel bag is less than $35 on eBay
Save 20% on this durable travel companion while the sale is live.
Disneyland’s Grand Californian costs up to $800 a night for standard rooms. Is it worth it?
It's a major commitment, even for one night.
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
ETOnline.com
15 Best Early Labor Deals at Best Buy: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Labor Day Sale and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's sale, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
