actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds of millions of fire recovery funding awarded to Paradise, Chico and Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A major boost for Camp Fire rebuilding and recovery is here in Butte County. State and local leaders announced hundreds of millions in new funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Paradise was awarded nearly $200 Million, Butte County was awarded more than...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has closed three housing units at the Tehama County Jail in the last two months due to staffing issues. It said 20 of 33 positions allocated for the jail are either vacant or the employee...
2news.com
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State enrollment drops 11.8% since last fall
CHICO, Calif. - Monday is the first day of fall semester classes for Chico State students. Preliminary numbers show enrollment at Chico State continues to drop. According to Chico State Communications Office, their projected headcount is 13,600 students enrolled this fall. That is down more than 11 percent from fall 2021, when there were 15,400 students. Enrollment has decreased every year since 2017 when 17,700 students were enrolled. The communications office said it would have a more accurate enrollment count in about one month.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Evacuation orders eased as crews gain more ground on Nevada County’s Pleasant Fire
Residents were able to return to their homes as a wildfire burning in Nevada County continued to be brought under control Sunday. Threats to structures had been mitigated as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire. All evacuations for the Pleasant Fire were lifted, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico State enrollment down 11%
CHICO, Calif. - While Chico State is celebrating the first day of the new school year, enrollment is at the lowest level the school has seen in a decade. Despite the enrollment numbers being down, the campus feels full now that more than 80% of classes are in-person. Still –...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspicious device at Chico’s City Hall rendered safe
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department responded to the front doors of City Hall Monday morning after receiving information about a suspicious item chained on a bike. Police said the call came in at about 11:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they evacuated the building and the Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad responded.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman
CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound Highway 70 reopens in Marysville after big rig fire
MARYSVILLE, Calif. 3:16 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Highway 70 traffic has reopened in Marysville after a big rig caught on fire Monday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP says the road was closed at the East Street Bridge. It says fluid crossed the southbound lanes. People were asked to...
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff Fire Department has a person of interest who the fire chief said may have started a fire that destroyed three homes Sunday night. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street. Firefighters were on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
kubaradio.com
Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Tips On Disappearance Of NorCal Teen Kiely Rodni
(Nevada County, CA) — Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting tips on the disappearance of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni. Dog’s rep tells T-M-Z tipsters are offering vague clues and he’s also receiving a slew of emails from people who want him to get involved in the case. His rep says he’s reluctant to jump in because of the blowback he received in the Gabby Petito murder investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man dies after he was hit by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville man died after he crashed on Highway 99 in Sutter County and was hit by two vehicles, according to the CHP. The CHP said the 31-year-old man was driving a white Ford Fusion north on Highway 99 at Hutchinson Road when he crashed into a ditch at about 5:20 a.m.
