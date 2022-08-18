ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has closed three housing units at the Tehama County Jail in the last two months due to staffing issues. It said 20 of 33 positions allocated for the jail are either vacant or the employee...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
Chico State enrollment drops 11.8% since last fall

CHICO, Calif. - Monday is the first day of fall semester classes for Chico State students. Preliminary numbers show enrollment at Chico State continues to drop. According to Chico State Communications Office, their projected headcount is 13,600 students enrolled this fall. That is down more than 11 percent from fall 2021, when there were 15,400 students. Enrollment has decreased every year since 2017 when 17,700 students were enrolled. The communications office said it would have a more accurate enrollment count in about one month.
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
Chico State enrollment down 11%

CHICO, Calif. - While Chico State is celebrating the first day of the new school year, enrollment is at the lowest level the school has seen in a decade. Despite the enrollment numbers being down, the campus feels full now that more than 80% of classes are in-person. Still –...
Suspicious device at Chico’s City Hall rendered safe

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department responded to the front doors of City Hall Monday morning after receiving information about a suspicious item chained on a bike. Police said the call came in at about 11:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they evacuated the building and the Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad responded.
Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman

CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
Southbound Highway 70 reopens in Marysville after big rig fire

MARYSVILLE, Calif. 3:16 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Highway 70 traffic has reopened in Marysville after a big rig caught on fire Monday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP says the road was closed at the East Street Bridge. It says fluid crossed the southbound lanes. People were asked to...
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV

A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Tips On Disappearance Of NorCal Teen Kiely Rodni

(Nevada County, CA) — Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting tips on the disappearance of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni. Dog’s rep tells T-M-Z tipsters are offering vague clues and he’s also receiving a slew of emails from people who want him to get involved in the case. His rep says he’s reluctant to jump in because of the blowback he received in the Gabby Petito murder investigation.
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
