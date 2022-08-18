Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
WOWT
Texas pro-life activist working with locals to ban abortion in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Signatures in Bellevue are being collected in an attempt to ban abortion in the city and to shut down the outspoken abortion clinic, CARE, that operates there. The driving force behind the cause isn’t from Bellevue, however. He’s from Texas. “51 cities have passed...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
WOWT
Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft
SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
WOWT
Nox-Crete to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is expected to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company was waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. On Monday the company announced the permits...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray sentenced to prison
(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison. The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
WOWT
Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 27 metro-area homes are getting some much-needed TLC, all thanks to volunteer hands. Saturday the homes got a fresh coat of paint in this year’s Project Houseworks’ Brush Up event. Brush Up is a community-based volunteer program that paints houses for low-income seniors.
klin.com
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
WOWT
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
WOWT
Boys Town members travel to Ireland to commemorate historic Omaha figure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers won’t be the only Nebraskans in Ireland this week. According to Boys Town, Omaha natives will be in Ireland to attend the opening of a new visitors center focused on a historic Omaha figure. The Father Flanagan Visitor Centre opened in Ballymoe, Ireland...
