(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison. The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.

SILVER CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO