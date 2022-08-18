ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Oracle's Short Interest

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) short percent of float has risen 7.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.65 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
JD.com Shares Are Moving Higher After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

JD.com Inc JD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenues jumped 2.9% year-over-year, while service revenues increased by 21.9%.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Analyst Ratings for Compugen

Within the last quarter, Compugen CGEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.5 versus the current price of Compugen at $1.3, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Compugen...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Looking Into Gartner's Recent Short Interest

Gartner's (NYSE:IT) short percent of float has fallen 5.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Preview: National Bank of Canada's Earnings

National Bank of Canada NTIOF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34. National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to...
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying

Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Xcel Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Xcel Energy XEL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xcel Energy. The company has an average price target of $74.0 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $69.00.
Analyst Ratings for CMS Energy

CMS Energy CMS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $67.83 versus the current price of CMS Energy at $69.16, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep 10% Owner Sold $158K In Company Stock

Neil S Subin, 10% Owner at Gulf Coast Ultra Deep GULTU, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Subin sold 3,169,700 shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep. The total transaction amounted to $158,484.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Grocery Outlet Is 'Priced For Perfection' Analyst Says: Here's Why

Although Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO is a “long-tailed growth story” and trends are inflecting, the stock currently seems overvalued, according to Morgan Stanley. The Grocery Outlet Holding Analyst: Simeon Gutman downgraded the rating for the Emeryville, California-based company from Equal-Weight to Underweight. He also raised the price...
Earnings Outlook For Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret VSCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Victoria's Secret will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Victoria's Secret bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2022

• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.10 million. • Naas Technology NAAS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Allego ALLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Viomi Technology Co VIOT is...
