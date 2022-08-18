Read full article on original website
Analyzing Oracle's Short Interest
Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) short percent of float has risen 7.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.65 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
JD.com Shares Are Moving Higher After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why
JD.com Inc JD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenues jumped 2.9% year-over-year, while service revenues increased by 21.9%.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Analyst Ratings for Compugen
Within the last quarter, Compugen CGEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.5 versus the current price of Compugen at $1.3, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Compugen...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Looking Into Gartner's Recent Short Interest
Gartner's (NYSE:IT) short percent of float has fallen 5.7% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.32 million shares sold short, which is 1.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
Preview: National Bank of Canada's Earnings
National Bank of Canada NTIOF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34. National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to...
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying
Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Xcel Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Xcel Energy XEL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Xcel Energy. The company has an average price target of $74.0 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $69.00.
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
Analyst Ratings for CMS Energy
CMS Energy CMS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $67.83 versus the current price of CMS Energy at $69.16, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep 10% Owner Sold $158K In Company Stock
Neil S Subin, 10% Owner at Gulf Coast Ultra Deep GULTU, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Subin sold 3,169,700 shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep. The total transaction amounted to $158,484.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Grocery Outlet Is 'Priced For Perfection' Analyst Says: Here's Why
Although Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO is a “long-tailed growth story” and trends are inflecting, the stock currently seems overvalued, according to Morgan Stanley. The Grocery Outlet Holding Analyst: Simeon Gutman downgraded the rating for the Emeryville, California-based company from Equal-Weight to Underweight. He also raised the price...
Earnings Outlook For Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret VSCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Victoria's Secret will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Victoria's Secret bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2022
• Jaguar Health JAGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.10 million. • Naas Technology NAAS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Allego ALLG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Viomi Technology Co VIOT is...
