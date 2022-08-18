What Mark Cuban Got Right Calling Metaverse Land "Super Meta Immaculately Dumb"... And What He Got Wrong.

Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates Says He's Happiest When He Does This — 'No Matter How Gross The Subject Matter'
That Bill Gates is a voracious reader is no secret, and a recent tweet by the billionaire revealed another dimension of his learning-bent of mind. The Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder said he is at his “happiest” when he is learning, no matter how gross the subject matter is. The statement came after his visit to the Meguro Parasitological Museum in Tokyo.
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
EXCLUSIVE: A War Of Ideology Is Taking Over The Metaverse. What's At Stake For Big Tech?
The metaverse: a future version of the internet that everyone loves to brag about but doesn’t really exist yet. As we discussed in part one of this two-part series, much of the technical infrastructure needed to build the metaverse (beyond today’s hype) is still being addressed. The monumental...
"It's Become A Total Worldwide Thing Now": People Are Sharing Things That The United States Has Made Popular Abroad
"Nobody here has any idea about the actual history behind it. Everyone just celebrates because of US television."
RELATED PEOPLE
Melinda Gates Reveals 'The Most Difficult Times' During Divorce With Microsoft Co-Founder: 'There's Sadness'
Former power couple Melinda and Bill Gates announced their separation in mid-2021, with the divorce coming through in August. Now, Melinda is disclosing certain details regarding the phase of their life around the divorce. Philanthropy held the Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder and his then-wife together during the troubled phase of...
Elon Musk Spells Out 2 'Giant Kahunas' He Hopes To Accomplish In 2022: 'Will Require Insane Work By Many Super-Talented People'
Elon Musk says Starship's orbital launch and wider rollout of FSD are two things he would focus on in 2022. He commended workers but added achieving goals would require 'insane work by many super talented people.'. The task is cut out for Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s team, with...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0