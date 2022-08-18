ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smilepolitely.com

Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is open in Normal

If you are headed to Bloomington-Normal, there's a new brewpub that just opened in Uptown Normal. Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is a new endeavor by Ryan and Steve Fiala. Steve owns the Champaign D.P. Dough (Ryan owns the one in Normal). Sandwiches are the star of the food...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Entertainment
wcbu.org

Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades

Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit,...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Local bridal shop aims to be a perfect fit for all dress sizes

DUNLAP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Dunlap woman is making sure every bride can find a dress no matter what size they are. She quit her job to open a shop to fill a void. Rachel O’Kane found herself searching for her own wedding dress, feeling embarrassed and discouraged as she had to squeeze a few sizes down to try on a dress.
Central Illinois Proud

Artists prep for Washington Fine Arts Fair

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of artists are setting up their booths for the 14th annual Washington Fine Arts Festival. The festival will feature more than 40 local artists, live music, food, craft beer and wine. “This is all local art all from around the state. Just local people...
WASHINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Poppe
hoiabc.com

Storms likely later today

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Clouds will linger this morning along with a few showers and storms. More widespread showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Our risk for these storms becoming strong or severe will be dependent on how much we can destabilize by this afternoon.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer

Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Ntl Productions#American#Uptown Normal#The Corn Crib Stadium
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In

Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Central Illinois Proud

Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
EAST PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
BRADLEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy