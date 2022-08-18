Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is open in Normal
If you are headed to Bloomington-Normal, there's a new brewpub that just opened in Uptown Normal. Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall is a new endeavor by Ryan and Steve Fiala. Steve owns the Champaign D.P. Dough (Ryan owns the one in Normal). Sandwiches are the star of the food...
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
chambanamoms.com
Tickets on Sale Soon for Polar Express in Monticello; Rides Begin Mid-November
Monticello Railway Museum announces sale date for popular Polar Express tickets. The holiday train rides are returning in 2022 and tickets for peak times are sure to be claimed quickly. It’s a tradition many area families know well. No, not the actual train ride itself, but setting the alarm for...
videtteonline.com
Jelani Day's family to hold memorial Saturday after one year since his passing
Following his death in August of 2021, the family of the late Illinois State University student Jelani Day is hosting a memorial for Day at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Wednesday will mark one year since Day’s disappearance. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day,...
wcbu.org
Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades
Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
hoiabc.com
Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit,...
hoiabc.com
Local bridal shop aims to be a perfect fit for all dress sizes
DUNLAP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Dunlap woman is making sure every bride can find a dress no matter what size they are. She quit her job to open a shop to fill a void. Rachel O’Kane found herself searching for her own wedding dress, feeling embarrassed and discouraged as she had to squeeze a few sizes down to try on a dress.
Central Illinois Proud
Artists prep for Washington Fine Arts Fair
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of artists are setting up their booths for the 14th annual Washington Fine Arts Festival. The festival will feature more than 40 local artists, live music, food, craft beer and wine. “This is all local art all from around the state. Just local people...
hoiabc.com
Storms likely later today
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Clouds will linger this morning along with a few showers and storms. More widespread showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Our risk for these storms becoming strong or severe will be dependent on how much we can destabilize by this afternoon.
videtteonline.com
Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer
Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
1470 WMBD
Manier asks residents to “Shop Local” to keep Washington businesses thriving
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Washington, Illinois’ local economy is made up of many small, locally-owned businesses. A few of them have struggled financially to the point that they’re closing their doors. Washington Mayor Gary Manier says the good news is, overall, most of the city’s shops are doing...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
‘Taze Com’ on Saturday storm: ‘We regret we were not able to provide siren alerts’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County agency is taking responsibility for sirens not sounding off in Washington during strong storms the past weekend. On Saturday, storms in Washington produced hail, damaging winds, and a tornado warning. Some residents said despite the severity of the storm, they were not alerted by sirens. “I didn’t hear […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday
UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
hoiabc.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
