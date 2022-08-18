A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville from Moth storytelling to monarch butterflies. The MIT Swapfest returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Albany Street Garage, Albany Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Main Street, near Central Square. Admission is $6. The legendary monthly high-tech, computer, electronics and ham radio flea market where you can “buy, sell or swap all things nerdly” is back “from the before times.” These take place on the third Sunday of each month. Information is here.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO